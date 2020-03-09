In the final days of the General Assembly, Virginia took a much-needed step forward to end partisan gerrymandering when the House of Delegates finally backed the proposed constitutional amendment about redistricting. Now the measure will go before voters in November — as it rightfully should.
The decision of whether the Virginia Constitution should be amended to reform the state’s broken redistricting process must be decided by voters, and not by a faction of the House.
On Friday, the proposal cleared the House in a 54-46 vote. Nine Democrats joined Republicans in support of sending the amendment to Virginians this fall.
Control of the redrawing of legislative and congressional boundaries, which occurs every 10 years, has long been a political tool for the majority party. The current system enables politicians to create districts that are in their best interests, not that of voters. The process is shrouded in secrecy, largely conducted away from public scrutiny, and results in gerrymandered districts. Costly lawsuits, paid for by taxpayers, typically follow.
If passed, the amendment would take control of the process away from the General Assembly and give it to a 16-member bipartisan commission of eight lawmakers (four from each party) and eight citizens. The amendment requires the commission’s work to be transparent and open to the public. Legislation needed to create the commission and get the work started didn’t clear the assembly, but that could be resolved during next month’s veto session or a special session.
We hoped the new Democratic majority would stay the course and again pass the amendment, which the assembly initially approved last year. Now it’s time to let the voters decide.
— Pamela Stallsmith
