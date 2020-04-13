The Richmond Times-Dispatch lost a cherished colleague and journalism bid farewell to a legend late Friday. William H. “Bill” Millsaps Jr. died at the age of 77. Known as “Saps,” he was a nationally acclaimed sports columnist and highly regarded executive at the RTD.
Mr. Millsaps’ impressive career at the RTD spanned nearly 40 years. He served as Sports editor for almost 20 years before becoming managing editor in 1992. He rose to vice president and executive editor in 1994, piloting the paper until his retirement in 2005. Fortunately for our readers, his eloquence continued to grace The Times-Dispatch’s pages through occasional book reviews, special articles and guest columns.
Mr. Millsaps’ writing was, quite simply, extraordinary. He was peerless, as evidenced by his numerous prestigious honors, including the Red Smith Award, the top sports journalism award in the country given annually by the Associated Press Sports Editors.
His crisp prose resonated. A native of Daisy, Tenn., Mr. Millsaps was a remarkable storyteller, recognizing that good journalism is, at its essence, about stories — whether you’re covering the Summer Olympics, the General Assembly or a school board meeting. Mr. Millsaps cherished the written word. The pen is mightier than the sword, he would tell students visiting the newsroom. Words matter. “Lightning” and “lightening” hold different meanings, for instance. Use them correctly, he urged.
He was a strong leader. During the merger of the Richmond Times-Dispatch with its afternoon competitor, The Richmond News Leader, Mr. Millsaps brought a steady hand amid much uncertainty as two longtime rivals became one great newspaper.
His commitment to integrity, accuracy and solid reporting made him a towering figure in the journalism world. He carried the respect of all he covered. And he inspired loyalty from his co-workers. Mr. Millsaps served as a mentor, adviser and friend to an untold number of journalists, some of whom have shared the following remembrances of one of Virginia’s finest writers.
—Pamela Stallsmith
Bill Millsaps wrote, edited, coordinated and administered stories. As you can imagine from the many heartfelt tributes that celebrate his life, plenty of stories exist about him, too.
Here are three more from a grateful colleague, who has a large “Saps Memories” file:
Graceful (sorta) leader:
Let’s go back to the first newspaper produced in the merger of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Richmond News Leader. June 1, 1992.
WHAM! (15 minutes later) WHAM! (15 minutes later) WHAM! (15 minutes later).
WHAM! Those were the sounds of Saps’ slamming the door to the managing editor’s office.
The WHAMs greeted each new telephone call announcing that the new presses still would not start at the new Hanover Production Plant. The motor was running on anticipation, nonetheless.
Frustration began around 11 p.m. and kept mounting by the minute until the early morning hours. My desk obviously was in earshot of Saps’ office.
Where’s the new paper?
WHAM!
I finally left in the early morning. No paper. I lost count of the WHAMs!
The next time I heard Saps’ voice, it was on morning radio explaining what happened. The new paper would be late due to technological and mechanical difficulties.
No WHAM.
Just a very tired managing editor explaining to his readers what happened. Eventually things straightened out.
The Sympathetic Referee:
Saps was the only boss who ever wrote me up and stuck a warning in my personnel file.
The offense? Bringing my pet to the office.
My defense: Sadie the wonder dog was tired of me working long hours as the RTD Business editor. She demanded to go to work with me. Plus, it was a Saturday. How should I know she’d bark at the guard on rounds.
“TAS, I gotta write you up. She scared the ... out of the guy. Leave your ... dog at home.”
OK.
Saps then let out one of those patented laughs and hung up the phone.
The Ultimate Coach:
Saps delayed his retirement by six months to help me start as RTD publisher. Not surprisingly, he was a valuable adviser and listener.
During that time in 2005, we somehow irritated a boss. A tense meeting ensued with a lot of pointed words.
Afterward, Saps and I talked it over.
“I’m retiring,” he said, with a big smile. “What’s your plan?”
Fifteen years later, I remain lucky and fortunate to have worked for and known Bill Millsaps. My “Saps Memories” file is a keeper.
—Tom Silvestri, who retired on Dec. 31 after 15 years as president and publisher of the RTD
Bill Millsaps personified the best Appalachian characteristics of skilled storytelling, respect for individuality and strength of character. He would harken back to his roots occasionally, requiring the non-mountaineers in the newsroom to ask for a translation. If he looked weary and you asked about his health, he was likely to respond, “I feel like I been rode hard and put up wet.”
Saps was a terrific reporter and writer in part because he cared about people. His deadline storytelling is legendary, but I admire him most for his moral compass. When we were growing up in small Appalachian towns in the wake of World War II, your word was your bond. If you had to ask for credit at the grocery store or the pharmacy, your promise to pay when you could was all you needed. You were judged by your veracity, willingness to work and reliability.
Bill’s moral compass left no tolerance for careless reporting, especially when it spread unfounded rumors with no apparent attempt to learn the truth. He was furious when another news organization accused The Times-Dispatch of bowing to heavy political pressure and killing a story. The truth was that a RTD reporter had spent a lot of time determining there was no story. With no way to fight back in print, Bill thundered the only edict I remember him issuing: “As long as I am in charge of the news operation, we will NEVER appear on the same program with anyone” from that organization. And we didn’t.
—Louise Seals, who retired in 2006 as managing editor after a 38-year career at the RTD
Bill Millsaps could have gotten a job at any paper in any city he wanted — such were his skills and his reputation — but he loved Richmond and he loved The Times-Dispatch. He said more than once that you can love the paper, but it won’t love you back. However, a newspaper is its people, and the people who worked for and with Bill Millsaps at the RTD did love him back.
—Howard Owen, author and former RTD deputy managing editor and Sports editor
Saps was many things, all of them good. Mentor, friend, editor extraordinaire. He always brought out the best in the staff because we didn’t want to disappoint him. What I came to appreciate most was how good a listener he was and how he trusted people to do their jobs with minimal interference — something I strove to emulate as Business editor.
—Pam Feibish, former RTD Business editor
Consider yourself lucky if you ever had the chance to work for a legend. I was darned lucky.
During Bill Millsaps’ lengthy tenure as the The Times-Dispatch’s lead sports columnist, you had to admire his smooth prose that didn’t draw attention to the writer but rather to his subject. That’s a hard lesson for a column writer to learn, but Mr. Millsaps mastered it.
After he reinvented himself as managing editor and then as executive editor, Mr. Millsaps was the consummate listener. He knew plenty, but he didn’t pretend he knew everything. That’s a hard lesson for a leader to learn, but Mr. Millsaps mastered it.
He was a good man with a great big heart. If there was a giant who walked the halls of The Times-Dispatch when I was there, it was Bill Millsaps. RIP to the man known as “Saps.”
—Brice Anderson, who retired in 2017 as managing editor
The afternoon News Leader and the morning Times-Dispatch competed against each other for decades. When the two merged into a larger Times-Dispatch in 1992, some rivalry — animosity, almost — continued among a few staffers. Saps — that big, smiling but very serious bear of a man — did a good job, mainly by example, of bringing everyone together as one team. He projected power and friendship.
—Rex Springston, retired RTD reporter
In 2011 when I was executive director of the Associated Press Sports Editors, I conducted the voting for the Red Smith Award, which is given annually to a person who has made major contributions to sports journalism. It’s considered the highest sports journalism award there is.
Well, Saps won that year, and it was my honor to let him know that he was the winner. I called him in Florida, I believe, and asked him if he wanted to have lunch. He said sure. When? Now this was early March, and the award is given out at APSE’s annual summer conference. So I said, “June 24.”
He laughed and said you sure do plan ahead. I said June 24 in Boston at the Red Smith Award lunch because you are our Red Smith Award winner. He stammered for one of those rare times, then yelled to his wife, “Nancy, I won the Red Smith Award. Can you believe it?”
He sounded just like a kid at Christmas who had gotten his most-wanted gift.
— Jack Berninger, RTD Sports editor, 1995-2006, and APSE executive director, 2006-2017
Far too often at the newspaper, we’d obsess over categories — sports, news, politics, features and columns.
Bill Millsaps was nationally honored over his long career as a sports columnist, but as managing editor and executive editor, he was a boundary spanner in every way. Saps was just as comfortable talking to the newest person working in a state bureau as he was to an old colleague in Sports. In his second act, the soul of a columnist made him a great newsroom leader.
Deep down, he always placed people over processes. This is not to say that he gave short shrift to the complexities of getting the best newspaper possible delivered on time every day. But he saw that as an art as well, just like a well-turned phrase or evocative photograph.
In a time when the word transparency was mostly used to describe a photo slide, Saps would give you a thorough explanation of how he reached a decision. In the newsroom, he allowed a chat board for people to vent their opinions about the handling of stories and seemingly anything on their minds.
Saps led by example during a time when actions were writ large and personal, before the digitization of relationships. He’d wince if we said he left us big shoes to fill. But I believe he’d be OK with us remembering how he left a path to be followed.
—Tom Kapsidelis, former Virginia editor
I’ll never forget the time Saps called me to his office. I was scheduled to ship out to Afghanistan. I was the first woman The Times-Dispatch was sending into a combat zone. It weighed heavy on his heart.
So he asked me to come up and have a talk.
All of us young reporters idolized the man and I was going up to his office.
“You know,” he said to me, “you don’t have to do this.”
He went on to say that I already had more than proved myself as a reporter. I didn’t “need” this.
But he also knew I wanted it. Bad.
That being said, he told me, “Once you are there, if you change your mind … if you feel scared ... if for even a minute you feel like you need to get out of there … I don’t care where you are or how much it costs … we will bring you home.”
I always remember that conversation. He was more than a boss, more than a mentor. He treated me like his peer, but he also took care of me and looked after me like a daughter. I will never forget him.
—Meredith Bonny, former RTD reporter
One of my fondest memories of working with Saps came when he covered the World Series in Boston in 1975. I was working in the office the night that Game 6 stretched into extra innings. It was nearly 1 a.m. when Carlton Fisk hit his famous home run off the left-field foul pole to give the Red Sox a 7-6 victory over Cincinnati in 12 innings. There was no time for anything but dictation, and I — being a Boston fan — gladly volunteered for the assignment. I will always remember the first paragraph of Saps’ column: “Carlton Fisk stepped into the batter’s box and tapped his bat on home plate, one, two three times.” Saps went on to describe what happened and I happily tapped out every word, finishing just in time for the final deadline around 1:30 a.m.
—John Packett, who retired as a sports writer in 2009 after almost 40 years at the RTD
As a teenager in the mid-1970s in Richmond, all I wanted to be when I grew up was a sports writer. As you can imagine, Bill Millsaps was one of my idols, and I read everything he wrote religiously. I felt extremely fortunate when I was working on my journalism merit badge for Boy Scouts and found out he was a merit badge counselor. I remember nervously calling him and then going to his house to have him sign off that I had met all the requirements. It always impressed me that he would take the time out of what had to be an incredibly busy work, travel and family schedule to help an aspiring journalist — and he didn’t make fun of the goofy self-published “Potter Press” newspaper I put together. I felt like my career came full circle when, 20 years later, I had the opportunity to try to follow in his footsteps in the RTD Sports department. It was an honor to work for and with him.
—Bruce Potter, former associate sports editor
I can’t quantify the encouragement and support Saps gave me over the years, beginning when I started at the paper and would run into him at the (former) Buddy’s or Joe’s Inn, sitting on a barstool and enjoying a burger and draft beer. Over the decades, long after I left The Times-Dispatch, Saps always made me feel like a member of an extended family that he cared for and watched over with pride.
—William Ruberry, former RTD reporter
Bill Millsaps told great stories, filled with rich and occasionally risqué details. He had spent a lifetime in locker rooms, but he never succumbed to locker-room talk. He was never vulgar or mean, and he didn’t tolerate either in the people who worked for him. He led with kindness and decency, and he wrote with elegance and grace. Even the most reprobate among us became better writers and better humans for having known him.
—Brooke Taylor, former RTD deputy managing editor
Some in the news department looked down on sports writers, confiding condescendingly that they worked in “the toy department.” Saps dissuaded the bigots. For one thing, the guy could write. Sheesh, could he write. Beautiful, straightforward, nonpretentious prose that told the story precisely and artfully. But he would prove at least as valuable as a news advocate when he was promoted to the top editor jobs. Nobody cared more for getting the story — and getting the story right — than he did. Nobody cared more for the First Amendment and for journalism and for journalists, whether it was someone breaking an award-winning investigative story or just hanging around a lonely school board meeting late at night to file a report.
I always wished Saps had written a book. I told him so several times. He always begged off, saying he was not remotely interested. Too bad. It would have been fantastic. Even a collection of his columns would be. (That’s a hint, Times-Dispatch.)
—Ray McAllister, author, book publisher, retired RTD columnist
Many will remember Saps as a larger-than-life figure, and for good reason. He had a formidable personality and seemed to dominate any room he was in. Still, that should not overshadow his craftsmanship at the keyboard. He had a wonderfully clean and confident style that he made look easy, especially on deadline, and his columns were gems that I still enjoy reading. I’d love to see the RTD package the best of them into a book. That would be a fitting tribute to a giant in the profession.
—Jeff White, former RTD sports reporter
