When the Washington Redskins chose Richmond as their new training camp location for 2013, a stated goal of the eight-year agreement was to expand their presence in the commonwealth.
In a June 2012 RTD report, former Mayor Dwight Jones was “giddy excited” about the move. The Redskins estimated $5 to $6 million per year in local economic activity. The move from team headquarters in Ashburn would reach fans in Hampton Roads and the greater Richmond region.
“I think they want to be in central Virginia, number one,” Jones said at the time. “This thing about expanding their footprint is a big deal.”
What did the city want? The last thing Richmond’s finances needed was more duress. From the start of the contract, the Economic Development Authority (EDA) struggled to meet its obligation of $500,000 annually to the Redskins in goods, services and cash.
In 2013, the city reached only $213,890, causing an immediate shortfall. For the 2019 training camp, Richmond owed the Redskins $161,767. But this past week, that payment and future cash commitments were waived. The restructured Redskins deal is welcome news.
“We’re pleased we were able to negotiate this relief for the city,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney in a statement. “We value the investments and contributions the team has made in our community and look forward to continuing our work together this year and further exploring ways to grow our partnership.”
In April, NFL teams normally begin spring practices. But pro sports leagues are among the entities disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The 2020 camp — and final year of the deal at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center — is on hold.
“We continue to appreciate the city’s support and partnership,” Redskins Director of Communications Sean DeBarbieri said in an April 2 RTD Sports report. “While the decision was made prior to the recent health crisis impacting our communities, we are glad the city will be able to redeploy much-needed resources to those who need it most.”
As Richmond and the Redskins work together through the recent uncertainty of COVID-19, we hope a better partnership will emerge, without such heavy costs for the city.
— Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.