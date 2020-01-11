If you happen to be making a list of world travel spots that you plan to visit in 2020, don’t forget to add dear old RVA to that list. As Karri Peifer reported Thursday on Richmond.com, The New York Times has included Richmond on its “52 Places to Go in 2020” list. Our beloved city is one of only a few in the U.S. to make it on the Grey Lady’s list of recommended travel destinations.
Amy Virshup, The Times’ travel editor, writes that the list is compiled by polling and asking regular contributors and the newspaper’s own foreign and domestic correspondents to suggest “fresh and compelling” places. Virshup says that to “make the cut, it is not enough for a place to be beautiful, amazing and culturally significant. It also has to answer the question, why now? Why this place, this year?’”
As the RTD news story noted, The Times picked RVA in part because of its incredible food scene, the James River with its whitewater rafting and for our “why now” relevancy thanks to factors such as the newly unveiled “Rumors of War” statue at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
According to The Times, “Richmond, long known as a sleepy capital steeped in Confederate history, has morphed into a dynamic cultural center on the cutting edge of the arts, food and recreation.”
We are elated at this latest ranking, although Richmond’s placement at No. 39 on the list doesn’t terribly surprise us. We have long extolled the virtues of our city and have noted that it is should be recognized as one of the most diverse and entertaining spots in the U.S. History abounds, as do great restaurants and entertainment venues. We’re glad the rest of the country is paying attention.
— Robin Beres
