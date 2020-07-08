A year ago, The Diamond hosted a live event for the ages. For the first time since 1992, a minor league baseball all-star game was held in Richmond. The 2019 four-day affair included remarks from Mayor Levar Stoney at Brown’s Island, a country music jam at the Richmond Raceway, a home run derby featuring celebrities with regional ties and fireworks.
This year, no such event is in sight. Major League Baseball recently informed its minor league affiliates that due to COVID-19, their season is canceled. “We will continue to make memories with our Squirrels fans, though we will make them in new and more creative ways,” Flying Squirrels VP and COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said in a statement.
The Squirrels quickly put words into action. On Monday, they announced a new “Movies in the Outfield” series at The Diamond. Films will be shown on the large video board Thursday and Saturday nights. Tickets are $8, with free admission for kids under age 3.
Compared to the typical box office trip, “Movies in the Outfield” offers more. Due to COVID-19, Richmonders will have to practice social distancing, with 10-foot-by-10-foot spaces for groups of up to four and 10-by-20 spots for parties of up to eight. But the entertainment value isn’t the movie. It’s the memory of being on the field, which is rare even in normal times. And in the realm of history, more Richmond memories should be made with out-of-the-ordinary experiences.
Yes, this can be done with statues. At Yankee Stadium, history and athletic achievements come together at Monument Park. From 1932 to today, decades of memories on the field built the impressive collection of figures behind the bleachers. And more statues will come in the years ahead.
Are there more serious threads of history to showcase and/or similar facilities to repurpose in Richmond? July 5 marked 45 years since Arthur Ashe Jr. became the first African American to win Wimbledon. The anniversary largely went unnoticed in town.
Naming a building or a street after Ashe — or installing his statue on Monument Avenue — signifies his importance to our city and to the world. But his Richmond story also should ignite the public’s senses, in ways similar to that rare feeling of walking on the field at The Diamond or Yankee Stadium.
We need to see the image of Ashe sitting with his father at Byrd Park, after years of exclusion from playing on its tennis courts due to segregation. We need to hear the roar of the crowd over his dazzling play during those 1968 Davis Cup matches. That’s the kind of memory and experience we should strive to create as we display — and visitors interpret — our city’s history.
— Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.