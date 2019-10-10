In 2037, Richmond will mark its 300th anniversary. What do we want the city to look like? That question lies at the heart of the development of the city’s new master plan, Richmond 300. The name plays on the upcoming tercentennial of Richmond. The plan will outline a 20-year vision to guide Richmond’s growth.
“How do we make the best city we can with the resources we have?” asked Mark A. Olinger, director of the city’s Department of Planning and Development Review, at a meeting Wednesday night at Richmond’s Main Library.
It’s been almost 20 years since the last update, and the city’s seen some major changes. Among them is population, which in 2017 stood at approximately 227,000. Richmond added 30,000 residents between 2000 and 2018 — the first time the city has seen growth over a 20-year period since the 1930 to 1950 timeframe. Most of those new city dwellers have arrived in Richmond since 2010, and many live in bustling redeveloped neighborhoods such as Scott’s Addition and Manchester, now millennial magnets.
Between 2010 and 2015, Richmond grew by 7.9% and was one of the fastest growing cities in Virginia during that time period. “It is anticipated that current trends will continue and Richmond will continue to add population. Part of being prepared for this growth includes updating the city’s Master Plan,” according to a draft report based on feedback received from community meetings last fall.
Richmond stands at a crossroads. Affordable housing, transportation, parks and recreation, and economic development rank among the top issues facing the city, especially in light of the proposed $1.5 billion Navy Hill redevelopment project in downtown Richmond.
Wednesday’s session, attended by about 50 people, was the third in a series of seven to explain the process and answer questions. Upcoming meetings will take place on Oct. 22, Richmond Police Training Academy; Oct. 23, Mary Munford Elementary School Auditorium; Oct. 29, Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts Auditorium; and Oct. 30, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School Auditorium. Find out more at richmond300.com.
City Council is expected to take action by next July. Make your voice heard. If you live or work in the city, attend a meeting. Talk to your council member or the planning department. What’s your vision for Richmond?
—Pamela Stallsmith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.