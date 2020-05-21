On Wednesday night, four passengers rode an eastbound GRTC Pulse bus along Broad Street in downtown Richmond. As the driver prepared to turn right onto 14th street, life changed in an instant.
A car exiting Interstate 95 South jumped over the median and collided with the bus, according to police. The driver was critically injured, while three passengers incurred non-life-threatening injuries. As of Thursday morning, police and the GRTC Transit System were conducting investigations.
This local snapshot is a slice of disturbing new data suggesting that despite COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, driving is riskier across the U.S. As we consider ways to reinvent outdoor spaces to accommodate social distancing, safer roads and sidewalks must be an integral piece of the discussion.
A new report from the National Safety Council (NSC) found that in March, the number of motor vehicle fatalities per miles driven jumped 14% compared to the previous year. “Disturbingly, we have open lanes of traffic and an apparent open season on reckless driving,” Lorraine M. Martin, NSC president and CEO, said in a statement.
The Virginia State Police (VSP) regularly shines a light on the issue. During the first weekend of May, eight drivers were stopped for traveling at least 100 miles per hour. And while those high speeds often stay on interstate highways, our local streets and sidewalks pose dangers, too.
Before COVID-19, pedestrian fatalities caused alarm in the commonwealth. “Traffic Crash Facts” from the Virginia DMV and Highway Safety Office showed that in 2019, 124 pedestrians were killed. Another 1,575 were injured and 432 of those cases were serious.
As part of Virginia’s reopening roadmap, new regulations are aiding outdoor economic revival efforts. Charlottesville recently passed an ordinance giving businesses greater flexibility with parking lots. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority also gave restaurants room to expand alcohol service on patios.
But let’s not forget the basic investments behind al fresco dining. For example, in Richmond’s 2021 budget, Mayor Levar Stoney proposed $32 million toward restoration of roads, streets and sidewalks.
After several weeks of sheltering in place, the summer will be a time for Virginians to get outside — and stay outside — as consumers in new settings that might be closer to cars. If business is going to pick up through sidewalk cafes, shops and more, the underlying infrastructure has to safely support that cause.
— Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.