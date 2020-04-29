Virginia is not for social distancing lovers.
The commonwealth ranks as the eighth most difficult state for social distancing, according to a recent report by WalletHub.com, a personal finance website.
While experts stress that keeping your distance from others is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus, it’s not so easy in practice.
“While some people may enjoy the opportunity to stay in more, many are negatively affected by the new constraints on their social life, jobs, exercise regiments, shopping opportunities and more,” the study showed.
The report looked at such factors as volunteerism, travel and tourism consumer spending, and the rates of physical activity of residents. Virginia ranked in the top quartile in those areas. However, Virginians captured the No. 1 spot for how much money they spent on social activities, such as drinking beer and wine away from home, dining out, entertainment, recreation and travel in the pre-COVID-19 days. Translation: having to stay at home hurts.
Utah, New Hampshire and Montana placed as the top three sites for difficulty in social distancing, the study found, while West Virginia, Mississippi and Alabama reported the least stresses.
The fight against COVID-19 has completely changed our lives. Many of us no longer go to an office, instead working remotely from home. Schools are closed. We’re not supposed to gather in groups of 10 or more people. We’re told to shelter in place except for going out to buy groceries or other trips deemed essential.
And when we do venture out, we’re armed with hand sanitizer and protective masks and gloves. We don’t know when the restrictions will be lifted, and can only guess about the virus’ trajectory.
How are we managing the stress of this new normal? In a separate survey about how Americans are handling social distancing, WalletHub found that retail therapy is helping us cope with ever-rising anxiety.
An estimated 36 million Americans use online shopping as their No. 1 way to deal with social distancing, the survey found, followed by cleaning. The outdoors also offers relief — nearly half of people say they go outside at least once a day while self-quarantining. That brings to mind a Feb. 23, 1944, diary entry from Anne Frank: “The best remedy for those who are frightened, lonely or unhappy is to go outside, somewhere they can be alone with the sky, nature and God.”
— Pamela Stallsmith
