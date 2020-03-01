A variety of legislative issues addressed by the General Assembly this year have seen different outcomes than in past years due to Democratic majorities in both chambers. But one change in course that should be cheered by all is the expanded funding for Virginia State Parks.
Long one of the least funded, but most highly regarded systems in the country, the commonwealth’s state parks are looking forward to an unprecedented investment that will ensure they remain Virginia treasures. Though the bow is yet to be tied on the state budget for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, both the state Senate and House of Delegates have approved their spending plans and have put them in the hands of conferees. Both versions provide the serious new park funding sought by Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.
As a result, tens of millions of dollars are expected for capital improvements for the parks, as well as funds for land acquisition. Even more welcome will be approximately $1 million for park maintenance and operations — funding that park officials previously had to scrounge for or depend on volunteers.
David Collett, the system’s western field operations manager and outgoing acting operations director, says volunteers always have been, and will continue to be, the backbone of the state parks’ upkeep and maintenance efforts, noting, “There is no way we could do what we do without them.”
In 2019, volunteers logged about 250,000 donated hours helping to keep park facilities in the best possible condition. But time and the elements have taken a toll on many facilities that a coat of paint can’t always fix. New funding will pay for much-needed repairs and ensure the state parks remain a source of Virginia pride. Well-maintained parks are more inviting. And the more people the parks attract, the greater the economic impact both locally and for the state.
In its 2019 Virginia State Parks Economic Impact Report, researchers at the Virginia Tech Pamplin School of Business found that for every $1 invested in the parks, the state gets a $1.30 return in state and local tax revenues. Even more important, that same $1 generates $17.68 in economic activity attributable to the parks’ existence. And, according to the report, in 2019 the parks supported 4,180 jobs statewide.
Yet, while dollars-and-cents statistics put the economic value of the parks in perspective, their intrinsic value is priceless. They are beautiful places to be, whether you’re hiking, boating, fishing, picnicking or just meditating. Parks encourage relaxation, recreation and physical activity.
Since Virginia State Parks have spent such a long time making their visitors healthier, isn’t it time we returned the favor?
— Adapted from The Free Lance-Star, Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.