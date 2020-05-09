One year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its April 2019 jobs report, with numbers reflecting a vigorously growing economy. Employers added 236,000 new jobs that month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.6% — the lowest rate in 50 years.
What a difference a year can make. This past April, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and mandatory stay-at-home orders, that economic growth has hit a brick wall. In April, unemployment soared to 14.7% — as a record-high 20.5 million Americans lost jobs.
After 113 consecutive months of job growth, all of the gains made since the Great Recession have been erased. The Associated Press reported. The 10.3-point jump in unemployment rates between March and April was the largest in U.S. history.
But, behind the dreadful numbers, there is some hope from workers. While the 14.7% unemployment rate is the highest level since the Great Depression, a Washington Post/Ipsos poll released on Thursday recorded optimism. Around 3 in 4 of the 928 laid off or furloughed people surveyed anticipated they would recoup their lost jobs.
Will those jobs come back? How do businesses stay afloat and avoid a permanent closure? How do consumers continue to find money to spend with thinning household finances?
How do behaviors return to normal when stores and customers continue to reel from the coronavirus precautions?
The fact is households, businesses, local governments and other entities are being affected in unique, unforeseen ways — some more so than others. There is no one-size-fits-all solution for an economic recovery. Across the Richmond region, some large and small brick-and-mortar spaces already are shutting their doors for good: the Nordstrom retail store at Short Pump Town Center, the Starbucks at 5802 Grove Avenue, the Metro Diner at Libbie Place and the Fox & Hound sports bar in Chesterfield, to name a few.
Many sources of supplemental income also have been disrupted. On Thursday, Quartz reported that Uber’s rideshare business declined about 80% in April. Instacart announced this past month that it would hire 250,000 more shoppers, but those gigs require entry into high-traffic spaces during the pandemic.
And for governments, regular streams of tax revenue are dry. A Richmond Region Tourism study found that in 2018, the industry supported $96.8 million in state taxes and $73.5 million in local taxes. But tourism can’t happen at home.
A Monday report from The Henrico Citizen notes that from February to March, the county’s occupancy tax receipts were down around 45% to $414,000 and meals tax receipts fell 33% to $1.35 million.
A recent Washington Post report said economists believe the quickest route to a recovery is to restore positions that were eliminated. But as the coronavirus vacuumed revenue from a humming U.S. economy, the public health issue also subsumed standards for how we go about day-to-day tasks. Even if habits return after a full reopening, the climb back to 3.6% unemployment likely will be a yearslong process.
And for business owners who do hope to quickly reopen and restore jobs, The Wall Street Journal suggests there’s another dilemma that many employers are facing — laid-off employees who might be receiving more money in unemployment could be hesitant to give up those benefits. The COVID-19 stimulus package Congress passed in March provided another $600 every week to out-of-work Americans receiving unemployment. The Journal notes that nearly half of all U.S. workers are likely to make more money if laid off than they did at their jobs before the pandemic. Will those workers be anxious to give up that $600 benefit before it expires at the end of July? Will small businesses be able to compete with that $600 government benefit?
And there are other workers who likely are very anxious to return to the job, but might not be able to do so because of health or safety concerns — or because they have no one to take care of their children as most child care facilities and schools will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
As it stands now, the majority of Americans remain confident that they will still have their jobs when things return to a somewhat more normal state of affairs. However, the longer the economy remains shut down, the more jobs will be permanently lost. The question is: How do we balance an economy that’s open for business with one that is safe for people to work in?
The editors ask the pertinent question "The question is: How do we balance an economy that’s open for business with one that is safe for people to work in?" Much depends on how we answer this conundrum.
The economy, already on shaky ground before the epidemic struck, will continue to reel in the absence of national leadership and guidance. Global trade will suffer when Trump continues to neglect recovery in his fumbling attempts to ward off criticisms that he failed to act quickly enough to ease the onslaught of the virus, the way some more efficient nations have done. And as we continue to shed our traditional role of global leadership we will become more irrelevant to world affairs. Others will supplant us.
Time for new and better leadership, nothing else will do now.
