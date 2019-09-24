Sandwiched between a Sept. 19 announcement of 200 new jobs in Henrico County and a Sept. 23 announcement of 170 new jobs in Arlington County, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said last Friday that Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell another 0.1 percentage point in August. The labor force expanded for the 14th consecutive month to set a record high of more than 4.4 million working Virginians. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate is well below the national average of 3.7%.
In the statement, Northam said that “the drop in Virginia’s unemployment rate is yet another sign that our economy remains strong and our efforts to create opportunity in every corner of the commonwealth are paying real dividends.”
The state’s employment numbers are very good — and where those jobs are happening is even better. Last month, the state’s private sector saw an over-the-year gain of 35,500 jobs. Eight of the state’s 11 major industries experienced employment gains. There’s a reason CNBC ranked the Old Dominion as 2019’s top state for business.
In the past, the commonwealth’s economy has been too reliant on Washington’s largess. According to the 2018 State of the Commonwealth Report by Old Dominion University, “about 30% of economic activity in the commonwealth can be attributed to the activities of the federal government.”
From the Pentagon in Arlington to Fort Lee in the Tri-Cities to the shipyards and military bases in Hampton Roads, Virginia is the largest recipient of defense dollars. The Department of Defense contributes $53 billion annually to the state’s economy — nearly 12% of its GDP. In addition to the military personnel stationed here, the defense industry has a $102 billion annual impact on the state and supports nearly 885,000 jobs — nearly one-fifth of the workforce.
But while we certainly appreciate and support the vast contributions the U.S. military brings to Virginia, during economic downturns and budget cuts, its outsized role could spell trouble. One of the primary reasons for the state’s slow recovery from the 2007 recession was the financial hit it took with budget sequestration and the defense drawdown.
We applaud Virginia’s strong private sector growth. A diverse economy is the best defense against an economic slowdown.
— Robin Beres
