Women’s History Month started as a week long observance about 40 years ago and now spans all of March to commemorate, celebrate and study the vital role of women in American history.
On Monday, March 16, the Richmond Times-Dispatch will honor nine remarkable women whose vision, impact and commitment have served Richmond and Virginia.
“Strong Voices: Celebrating the Power and Stories of Richmond Women” will feature personal reflections of how they persevered, how they were inspired and how they are extending the path for future generations. These extraordinary women represent a cross section of the public, private and nonprofit sectors and come from a wide range of backgrounds:
Melissa Chase, radio personality and program director for Summit Media;
Faith Flippo, Richmond police captain;
Anne Lynam Goddard, president and CEO of ChildFund International;
Anne Holton, education leader and former Virginia first lady;
Adele Johnson, executive director of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia;
Enjoli Moon, founder of the Afrikana Independent Film Festival and a curator at the VCU Institute for Contemporary Art;
Sister Vicky Segura, M.D., Bon Secours nun and a pioneer in local hospice medicine;
Vilma Seymour, president of the Richmond Region League of United Latin American Citizens; and
Andrea Lynn White, senior vice president and chief of staff at Genworth.
Also speaking will be historian Sandra G. Treadway, head of the Library of Virginia, who has championed women’s history during her impressive 40-plus year career at the library. We thank Sonabank, whose P.O.W.E.R. program supports women in business, for serving as the presenting sponsor of “Strong Women.” Find out more at richmond.com/strong-voices.
This year marks a milestone for women. In August, the United States will observe the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. Events such as “Strong Voices” remind us of the important contributions that women have made and continue to make, both locally and nationally. Listen to their voices, and hear what they’re saying.
— Pamela Stallsmith
