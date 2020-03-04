On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign saw a resurgence worthy of a Chrysler comeback. Still glowing from a big win in South Carolina on Saturday, the affable candidate easily won nine of the 14 states that voted on Super Tuesday. Biden did particularly well in Virginia, where he handily won against his top competitor, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., by more than a 2-1 margin.
The vice president’s campaign in the commonwealth was no doubt helped by the numerous endorsements he received in the past week as national, state and local politicians threw their support behind him. It’s a remarkable win for someone who, in his past three campaigns for president, had never won a single state.
Equally remarkable is the record-breaking number of Virginians who went to the polls for a presidential primary. An astonishing 1.3 million voters — or 23% of registered Virginians — cast ballots, proving that the state’s citizens remain engaged in their governance and their future.
It’s also proof that Virginia now commands a role as a key player on the national political stage.
Virginia isn’t reliably red or boldly blue; it maintains a blended, moderate palette. As the state’s population grows and demographics change, so do the voters. National candidates, regardless of party, must court Virginians — and not take our voters for granted.
That was evident in recent weeks — especially in the days leading to the primary — as Democratic presidential wannabes descended upon Virginia, making stops in Richmond, Hampton Roads and the Northern Virginia suburbs, among other places. Virginia’s voice matters.
But when examining election results, we advise voters to pay close attention to how a state organizes its primary or caucus system. These are the mechanisms political parties use to choose delegates who will represent candidates at a nominating convention for the general election.
The Iowa and Nevada caucuses were a closed process, meaning only registered Democrats participated. The New Hampshire primary was a semi-closed event. Voters without a declared party affiliation could choose to vote in the Democratic primary.
The South Carolina primary was the first open contest without party registration, offering a different snapshot of where the race stood. Virginia also lacks reference to party at the polls.
Open primaries without party reference offer a deeper snapshot of the electorate. They encourage voter participation. We support our system, which allows all Virginians to make their voices heard, regardless of affiliation.
While every vote counts equally, we encourage states that have yet to vote to pay attention to Virginia. Our diverse commonwealth will send 99 delegates to the Democratic convention. Only California (415), Texas (228) and North Carolina (110) had more delegates of the 14 states that were part of Super Tuesday.
But unlike Virginia, which only offers absentee voting, the other three states all had some kind of early voting period. A March 1 story from the Raleigh News & Observer reported nearly 800,000 people in North Carolina already had gone to the polls.
A March 2 report from The Texas Tribune said about 1 million people participated early in the Lone Star State. And in California, Los Angeles Times columnist Jonah Goldberg led his March 2 piece with: “Now will someone listen? Early voting is stupid.
“Under California’s new voter protocols, as many as 4 in 10 Californians may have already voted, either by mail or at voting centers, in the primary set for Tuesday,” Goldberg said. “And what about those who cast ballots for Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg or Tom Steyer, all of whom announced in the last few days that they were dropping out? Their votes simply won’t count.”
With the amount of change in the final hours leading up to Super Tuesday, Virginia was a super indicator of actual voter sentiments on March 3. At this point, Biden’s nomination is far from assured, but he has certainly emerged a clear favorite to challenge President Donald Trump in November. We anticipate a vigorous campaign, one in which Virginia will be a factor.
— Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
Amazing primary poll numbers for Democrats just preface the overwhelming flood of votes that will wash Rump out of office.
America is just fed up with the lies.
“ Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 16,241 false or misleading claims in his first three years”
