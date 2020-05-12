As we navigate a new reality caused by the COVID-19 upheaval, so much has changed so suddenly for everyone. Jobs have disappeared. Your living room has turned into your kids’ classroom. Your hair is so shaggy you look like you belong in a 1970s high school yearbook.
We’re making history as we confront the public health crisis, and some local and state museums want to hear your experiences of life during the global coronavirus pandemic. These contemporaneous accounts will help future generations understand the uncertainties we’re facing.
The Library of Virginia is collecting images of coronavirus-related signs used by businesses and the community, which were created amid quickly changing circumstances. “Signs of the Times: COVID-19 in Virginia” shows photos that “will help future generations visualize how Virginians’ public lives were impacted by COVID-19 with the halting of regular business and social interaction,” according to the library’s website.
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture wants to know how you’re adapting to the changes brought about by the global health crisis, and the impact on communities across the commonwealth. “History matters, more than ever before. It reminds us that, together, we can get through this and be stronger for it,” its website explained.
At the Valentine, Director Bill Martin said questions to the community are: “How should Richmond’s history museum confront this unique moment? How can we continue to use the past to inform the present and shape the future?”
The museum has been gathering photos, letters, diary excerpts and artwork from Richmond students about their experiences, as well as soliciting ideas and stories from its supporters about how the Valentine can put the pandemic into perspective. For instance, this fall’s Controversy/History lecture series will explore the effects of the pandemic on health care, transportation and education.
“Technology gives us the ability to reach into people’s houses while they’re in the moment, and to ask them what’s going on, and people don’t mind sharing,” Martin said.
So share your story and become part of history. And support your local and state museums, which closed in mid-March and hope to reopen next month. In times like these, we need institutions that inspire us.
— Pamela Stallsmith
