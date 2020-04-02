On March 7, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed the commonwealth’s first case of COVID-19 at Fort Belvoir.
In a press release, officials said the risk was low and there was no evidence of COVID-19 spreading in Virginia. Basic precautions included: Avoid contact with anyone who is sick; refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth; wash your hands with soap and warm water, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol; and cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and throw it in the trash.
Good hygiene practices remain critical to stopping the virus’ spread. Testing matters in this fight, too.
A Monday Harvard Business Review (HBR) article addressed how slow the U.S. was to spot and contain the pandemic. The coronavirus’ genome was discovered in January, and by mid-March, South Korea was testing 4,000 out of every 1 million people. The U.S. rate was five per 1 million.
“The value of a test comes from its so-called specificity and sensitivity: Infected patients should be correctly identified as infected, patients who don’t carry the virus should be diagnosed as such, and people that unknowingly had the infection should be tested for immunity,” the HBR report said. “This helps us understand who is infected, where the infection occurred, and how the virus was transmitted.”
In Virginia officials are working tirelessly to diagnose the “who,” “where” and “how.” But a recent Virginia Public Media analysis shows the commonwealth is still lagging at two tests per 1,000 people. New York, Washington and Louisiana had the most active rates at eight per 1,000.
As millions of Americans shelter in place, the fact is this: Normalcy won’t return by covering our mouths or throwing a tissue in the trash.
It will arrive through recent medical community efforts. Nationally, the Food and Drug Administration has given labs and manufacturers greater flexibility to develop new diagnostic tests. Locally, providers like BetterMed Urgent Care are opening drive-through sites.
If there’s one thing we should demand going forward, it’s the ability to know our status with this deadly virus. Testing is the mechanism to do so.
— Chris Gentilviso
