As cleanup continues across downtown Richmond in the aftermath of the weekend’s riots, we have to wonder where local and state leaders are.
Are City Council members consoling business owners who saw their investments destroyed as storefronts were shattered and merchandise stolen? Are other elected officials walking the streets where buildings were burned and covered with obscenity-laced graffiti? Are they making their presence felt? If not, they need to show their support for local businesses and others who suffered losses.
Virginia’s state capital was among at least 140 cities where protests broke out after the brutal death last week of George Floyd, an African American who died while in police custody. What happened to him is horrible. He pleaded that he couldn’t breathe after a white Minneapolis policeman pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. The policeman has been arrested, and he and the other three officers at the scene have been fired. They also could face charges.
Protests occurred across the state over the weekend, including Leesburg, across Hampton Roads and Fredericksburg. But Richmond’s sparked the most violence. More than 230 people were arrested Sunday night, involving violating the 8 p.m. curfew, commercial burglary, vandalism and firearm charges.
We find it curious that it was only after two nights of escalating violence that Virginians finally heard from Gov. Ralph Northam. We are not certain why his response took so long. Surely from his home on Capitol Square, he was aware of the looting.
We are certain his staff must have alerted him Saturday morning that social media outlets like SnapChat and Twitter indicated another night of violence once the sun went down. So why did he not announce a state of emergency at that point?
Why did it take him until Sunday afternoon to issue an emergency declaration to authorize the mobilization of the Virginia National Guard and other resources? And, even after that declaration, why has he yet to come out in condemnation of the wanton destruction and vandalism that occurred in Richmond and other areas in the commonwealth?
Additionally, it was on May 29 that the governor’s statewide requirement for wearing face coverings went into effect. With the decree, Northam not only demanded face masks be worn, he also continued to warn Virginians to keep practicing social distancing — maintaining six feet of distance between people.
But while video footage of protesters and rioters show most of them wearing face coverings, there was little social distancing to be seen. Why is it that the governor, a physician, was so quick to issue stay-at-home-unless-absolutely-necessary orders, but has remained silent on the close contact between those involved in the protests? The governor hasn’t said anything, but we wonder if there will be a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases amid protesters and families within the next two weeks.
The violence does little to honor the memory of George Floyd or address the issues of racism that have festered for far too long in this nation. As the days progress, we hope the focus will be on moving our communities forward.
— Pamela Stallsmith and Robin Beres
I know where local leaders are - they're hiding from the responsibility that law abiding citizens invested in them. The most basic duty that any local authority can have or execute - to protect and serve.
They have no desire to expose themselves to withering criticism / condemnation... and would rather CTA. (Cover Their "Posteriors")
