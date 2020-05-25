Unless you’ve been holed up in a cabin out in the woods without an internet connection, trying to ride out the coronavirus, you’ve presumably heard of the so-called “murder hornets.” They are more properly known as Asian giant hornets, or, if you really want to get technical, Vespa mandarinia.
As insects go, these are bad ones. They’re more than 2 inches long. The New York Times says they kill about 50 people each year in Japan. And now they’re here. By here, we mean a long way from here, but still too close for comfort. They first were spotted at two locations in British Columbia this past fall. Then two were sighted across the U.S.-Canada border in Washington state.
Murder hornets, like viruses and lots of other things, don’t respect political boundaries. They also don’t respect much of anything else. They’ll show up at a honeybee hive and, in a matter of hours, decapitate every bee in sight, just for the sheer sport of it all. Then they eat the larvae and pupae — so in bee terms, they kill the adults and eat the infants.
For those of you keeping track of this year’s horrors, the murder hornets are just one more sign that “somebody” is very, very, very angry with us. Burning Australia to a crisp wasn’t enough to get our attention. Plague and pestilence wasn’t enough, either. Unleash the murder hornets! What can we learn from all of this?
1. The world is interconnected. How did the murder hornets get here? Probably on a cargo ship. So, yes, you can blame global trade if you want. Before anyone rushes to build a wall along the Pacific, keep in mind that invasive species aren’t solely a product of contemporary globalism. The flu pandemic of 1918 — we’ve frequently compared it to today’s COVID-19 pandemic — also swept the planet and there was a lot less global trade then.
Yes, a virus technically isn’t a species, but the same principle applies. There even was less global trade in 1347 but the Black Death swept Europe anyway. That plague probably originated in China and was carried along the Silk Road by fleas riding (and feasting) on black rats. Still, our modern economy with ships and planes crisscrossing the planet makes invasive species more likely.
2. Invasive species are a big deal. Just as we have a whole Defense Department to protect us against invading armies, there are whole government agencies set up to deal with invading plants and critters. Back in 1999, President Bill Clinton set up the National Invasive Species Council to coordinate 14 federal departments and agencies that are involved. There are all sorts of protocols for travelers — such as those forms you have to fill out asking if you’ve been on a farm lately or are bringing back any agricultural products. There are protocols for cargo ships, too, but no system is foolproof.
A murder hornet that has been hanging out on a freighter from Asia can fly off into a new continent without going through customs. Agriculture officials are sort of like health department officials — we don’t pay much attention to them until we really need them. But they’re always there. The Virginia Department of Health has 55 different diseases that it officially investigates — we just don’t hear much about them because they don’t cause pandemics, although some could if they’re not dealt with quickly. Likewise, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has people who investigate reports of invasive species. Each year, it conducts visual and trapping surveys looking for 15 specific invasive species.
State agricultural officials also have the power to impose something we’ve lately heard used in a different context — quarantines. In 2009, Virginia announced a quarantine of 11 localities in Hampton Roads. Want to bring in truckloads of dirt, or plants with root and soil attached, grass sod or soil-moving equipment? It has to be certified as free of fire ants. This past year, the department extended that quarantine west to Mecklenburg County. Most of Virginia east of Smyth County already is under a quarantine to spot gypsy moths.
There’s also a quarantine in Winchester and Frederick County for the spotted lanternfly. The state agricultural department also routinely takes samples to see if we have plant pathogens such as sudden oak death and thousand cankers disease, names that almost are as gruesome as murder hornets.
3. Invasive species can reshape our world. Just look at how much of the South is covered by kudzu or how the common rice black bug can reduce crop yields by 35%. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service counts more than 4,300 “invasive” species running amok in the country. If you’re in the forest products industry, the emerald ash borer is bad news both for trees and for business. If you’re in agriculture and depend on bees to pollinate your crops — or maybe if you just like to eat — then murder hornets are bad news.
— Adapted from The Roanoke Times
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.