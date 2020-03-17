Federal and state officials have invested millions of dollars to build momentum for a complete 2020 census. As the coronavirus disrupts daily life, we and other Virginians are wondering: How is the U.S. Census Bureau handling our country’s most consequential survey while adapting to COVID-19?
Over the weekend, the bureau announced the possibility of modifying its original calendar. Initial mailings were sent to households earlier this month and as of Sunday, more than 5 million people already participated with the new online option. But the July 31 data collection deadline might be reconsidered.
“We are carefully monitoring the coronavirus situation and following the guidance of federal, state and local health authorities,” the Census Bureau tweeted on Sunday. “Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our staff, the public, and deliver the #2020Census counts on schedule.”
Before the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, the U.S. Census Bureau already had identified several hard-to-count circumstances.
Some populations are “hard to locate,” with nomadic lifestyles that might not involve a regular address. Think of college students in off-campus housing, for example. Others are “hard to contact,” from living in gated areas to facing homelessness. Some people are “hard to persuade,” with a lack of interest in the process. Others are “hard to interview” because of hurdles such as a language barrier or a lack of internet.
COVID-19 adds a new layer of fear to dispel — the worry that an in-person census taker goes door to door and is sick, or violates the new guideline of “social distancing.”
But the census calendar, established long before the coronavirus, outlined how 2020 participants would have choices — online, by mail, by phone or in person. Initial mailings were planned for March 12-20, with online instructions. Three more reminders, as well as the arrival of a paper option that can be returned by mail, are scheduled between mid-March and mid-April.
Census takers were scheduled to visit homes in April and May — only as a final effort to reach citizens. Several media reports said in-person outreach would be altered due to the virus.
“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker,” read a Sunday release from the Census Bureau. That’s the truth.
April 1 still is the census reference day. Where you live on that date is how you should fill out your form. No one planned for the possibility of closed schools, curtailed businesses or other unorthodox conditions on that day. And while there are concerns about the veracity of census data from online collection, our civic duty has not changed: Review your options, stay aware of possible changes and participate.
— Chris Gentilviso
