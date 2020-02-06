Late Wednesday afternoon, the Senate voted almost entirely along party lines to acquit President Donald Trump of the two articles of impeachment the House voted upon late last year. While the outcomes of both the House’s impeachment efforts and the Senate’s vote were never in doubt, where the nation goes from this point is.
As we noted in an editorial in December, impeachment has become a political tool for politicians unhappy with the incumbent and unwilling to wait for or rely upon the American people to decide whether a president stays or goes.
As of Thursday, the latest attempt to remove a sitting chief executive is behind us. Trump is still the president and the impeachment efforts only seemed to bolster his ratings. So, what happens now? Unfortunately, the acquittal doesn’t seem to have ended the ugliness.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are assessing whether to continue with a follow-on, lengthy investigation into Trump’s Ukraine dealings. And Senate Republicans are mulling a continued conflict-of-interest inquiry into Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine and China. When will it end?
Americans have wearied of all of it. They have had enough of the Democrats’ inflammatory language and the accusatory tone of House impeachment managers such as Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who openly called the president a dictator on Jan. 24. Pelosi’s behavior during and her childish stunt at end of the State of the Union address Tuesday night were a low point for the House of Representatives. On the other hand, the GOP-controlled Senate refused to call witnesses as many urged them to do.
Trump’s behavior throughout the ordeal has been equally puerile. Quite frankly, the president acted unpresidential. Many of his tweets and comments attacking his opponents have ranged from immature to downright ugly. His behavior at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning was bombastic and inappropriate. It’s time for him to put down his cellphone and adopt a more decorous demeanor.
Neither side has shown grace or maturity. As a result, much of the people’s business has languished while legislators remain entrenched behind party lines. Enough. We urge members of Congress, members of the president’s administration and the president himself to put this sorry saga behind and get on with the affairs of the nation.
All have had their say — over and over again. Election Day 2020 is less than eight months away. Then we’ll hear from the final authority — the American people.
— Robin Beres
