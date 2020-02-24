The James River Park System has been described as a gem hidden in plain sight. The 600-acre park spans both banks of the majestic James, which flows eight miles from the Huguenot Flatwater to Ancarrow’s Landing. It’s a riparian refuge amid the bustle of the state’s capital.
And for the first time in more than 50 years, the park system now has a master plan that provides a framework to preserve, protect and properly maintain the urban wilderness. The Richmond City Council unanimously approved and adopted the plan last month. Friends of James River Park worked closely with city officials and other volunteer groups to craft the plan, which came together after months of meetings and public input through surveys and other outreach.
“The main message from the surveys was: Don’t let the park change. Keep the wilderness safe. That’s what makes James River Park so unique and treasured,” Greg Velzy, a member of the friends group, told the RTD’s Colleen Curran.
The park is one of the Richmond region’s top draws. An estimated 2 million people are expected to visit the park this year, up from 1.9 million in 2019 and 1.4 million in 2018. Well over half of the park’s visitors live outside the city, according to the master plan. A 2017 study by Virginia Commonwealth University assessed the park’s local and regional economic contribution at approximately $33.5 million. Visitors can enjoy more than 22 miles of interconnected trails open to bikes and foot traffic. It’s also a prime spot for birders, kayakers, rock climbers and nature enthusiasts.
The plan describes the park as “by far the most popular attraction in the city of Richmond, and overuse is always a constant threat.” A cohesive approach is needed to safeguard this natural treasure, and a forward-looking master plan is long overdue.
Areas addressed in the comprehensive plan include natural resources, transportation and access, trails and greenways, park building, park activities and park expansion. Among the more than 60 action items over the next 10 years are increasing park staff; adding an official welcome center; and restoring the Pump House and creating a Pump House Park. These will require money. The plan acknowledges that “a variety of funding sources will likely be needed,” public and private. This is an investment worth making.
— Pamela Stallsmith
