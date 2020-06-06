The May jobs report released on Friday by the Board of Labor Statistics (BLS) was extraordinary. It was a shot in the arm to a nation reeling from a COVID-19 imposed economic shutdown, historic unemployment numbers and more than 10 days of angry protests and riots following the horrific killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
The unexpected rise in employment — 2.5 million jobs were added to the economy last month — was across most industries, including retail, construction, health services, and leisure and hospitality. The unemployment rate dropped to 13.4% in May from 14.7% in April. The strong numbers were especially surprising given that most economists and speculators were expecting to see the jobless rate climb to 20% last month and another 7 million jobs lost to the pandemic.
In its release, the BLS noted that, “These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it.”
Stocks surged as much as 900 points on Friday following the positive report, although economists caution that it might be several months before we know the extent of how many jobs have been permanently lost. But we believe May’s numbers serve as a testament to the resilience of the American economy and the nation’s workers. As more of the economy continues to reopen, more jobs will return. Last month’s gains were a good start — let’s keep that momentum going.
— Robin Beres
I wonder how many of these workers were required to be rehired per the Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness rules?
Great news for many of the struggling workers who have been in suspense due to President Lysol’s mismanagement of the pandemic.
While a 13.4% unemployment rate is far from anything to crow about, and would be considered disastrous in other circumstances, as the virus is mitigates by apporopriate precautions people are going back to work as everyone expected.
#DontDrinkBleach
I hate to be so cynical, but were most of those jobs really "added to the economy," or was the drop in unemployment mostly just people coming back, or being forced back into the continuing pandemic by threats of losing their unemployment benefits? forever) to work?"
Yes, this is good news but hardly an indication that our economy is going to take off like a rocket... These jobs weren't really "NEW" jobs... These are jobs where people are coming back to work... Duhhhhhh 001 (you know the rest)... ~~~ Bob
