The May jobs report released on Friday by the Board of Labor Statistics (BLS) was extraordinary. It was a shot in the arm to a nation reeling from a COVID-19 imposed economic shutdown, historic unemployment numbers and more than 10 days of angry protests and riots following the horrific killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The unexpected rise in employment — 2.5 million jobs were added to the economy last month — was across most industries, including retail, construction, health services, and leisure and hospitality. The unemployment rate dropped to 13.4% in May from 14.7% in April. The strong numbers were especially surprising given that most economists and speculators were expecting to see the jobless rate climb to 20% last month and another 7 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

In its release, the BLS noted that, “These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it.”

Stocks surged as much as 900 points on Friday following the positive report, although economists caution that it might be several months before we know the extent of how many jobs have been permanently lost. But we believe May’s numbers serve as a testament to the resilience of the American economy and the nation’s workers. As more of the economy continues to reopen, more jobs will return. Last month’s gains were a good start — let’s keep that momentum going.

— Robin Beres

