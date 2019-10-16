HARRISONBURG
On a brisk October afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium, tension is in the air. Thousands are in town for family weekend to see James Madison University football in a big game against Villanova.
It’s third down and bells toll as a Pepsi logo flashes on the jumbotron, telling the crowd to “Get Loud!” Junior wide receiver and Richmond native Jake Brown breaks free for a huge 22-yard catch.
Athletes like Brown help drive the excitement and money from sponsors like Pepsi. But let’s not forget the revenue reality — all students help foot the NCAA’s athletics bill, through hefty tuition fees.
Last month, California legislators sent shockwaves throughout college sports when they passed SB 206, legislation that would allow players to profit off their name and image. Even NBA star LeBron James, who never played a minute of college sports, chimed in on Instagram: “NCAA, you got the next move. We can solve this for everyone!”
The NCAA shot back with a letter, warning the bill “would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletics” and give schools an “unfair recruiting advantage.” League revenue topped $1 billion for the first time in 2017, but $761 million came from the men’s basketball March Madness tournament.
There’s a separate issue at the school level. Many programs, including some top-flight athletic powerhouses, have revenues that run perilously close to their expenses. In August, USA Today posted a 2018 finances database for 230 public schools in NCAA Division I. The University of Virginia had around $106.6 million in revenue ($14.2 million from student fees) and $106.9 million in expenses. JMU had nearly $51.7 million in revenue ($38.9 million from student fees) and the same figure in expenses.
As the debate picks up over big-time college talent getting its payday, we hope lawmakers and the NCAA also think about lesser-known places like Harrisonburg. They are where Football Championship Subdivision national titles are housed and the real spirit of college football can be captured. Players (and students) help carry the ball.
— Chris Gentilviso
