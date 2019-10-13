World War II remains the deadliest war ever fought in the history of mankind. Lasting from 1939 to 1945, as many as 70 million deaths have been attributed to the conflict. The European theater saw some of the bloodiest battles of the war as Allied forces fought to oust German troops from the continent. Following the 1942 defeat of Axis powers in North Africa, the Allies turned their sights to Italy. In July 1943, Sicily fell into the Allies’ hands. Although the victory opened up crucial shipping lanes and helped turn the tide of the war for the Allies, it came at the cost of more than 2,800 American lives.
Invading the Italian mainland was the next critical step in retaking Europe. On Jan. 22, 1944, the VI Corps of the U.S. Fifth Army landed on the Italian coast just below Rome. For four months, the stretch of coastline known as the Anzio beachhead was witness to one of the bloodiest battles of the war. Despite nearly continuous attacks by the Germans, the U.S. troops managed to hold their position and build a striking force that led to the Fifth Army’s triumphant march into Rome on June 5, 1944. The victory came at the cost of more than 7,000 American deaths.
Today, not far from the site of that long and deadly battle, sits the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial. Located less than an hour’s drive from Rome, the cemetery serves as the final resting place for 7,858 American military men and women — the majority of whom were were killed in Sicily, Anzio Beach and Salerno.
The cemetery’s peaceful serenity is stunning. Maintained by the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC), the burial grounds include a lovely reflecting pool and a wide central lawn that leads to a memorial of exquisite architecture. The white marble walls of the chapel are engraved with the names of 3,095 missing Americans. Meticulous, orderly rows of crosses and Stars of David are surrounded by sculpted gardens and fountains.
A trip to Italy last week included a visit to the cemetery. It is a visit that will not be forgotten. Headstones bear the names of Americans from every state in the union — young men who kissed their families goodbye and never made it home. Gazing upon the seemingly endless rows of headstones, the enormity of the debt we owe them is soon realized.
The Sicily-Rome American Cemetery is a place of peace. But it is also one of loneliness. During our visit on a bright and sunny Monday afternoon, we were the only visitors. Consider that more than 2 million Americans visit Rome every year. What a shame that so few make the 38-mile trip to pay their respects to these fallen Americans. They should. It is because of sacrifices such as theirs that the Union remains strong and the flag still flies.
— Robin Beres
