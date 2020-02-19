191108-M-GU107-002

Seventy-five years ago Wednesday, the battle of Iwo Jima began. The horrific fight for those 8 square miles lasted 36 days. In all, 74,000 U.S. Marines fought valiantly against 21,000 deeply entrenched Japanese soldiers for control of the nearly impregnable island. In the five weeks it took to win the battle, nearly 7,000 Marines were killed or listed as missing in action. In later years, a historian described the attack as being akin to “throwing human flesh against reinforced concrete.”

The average age of those Marines was 22. Imagine being 22 years old and seeing enough carnage to last 100 lifetimes. Survivors say the images — and the nightmares — are still as vivid as when they happened. Bruce Heilman, chancellor emeritus of the University of Richmond who passed away in October at age 93, returned to Iwo Jima this past March. The former Marine sergeant, who landed with the 2nd Marine Air Wing on Feb. 19, 1945, said his return was bittersweet. “I had a lot of Marine buddies killed here,” he said. “For 74 years these guys have been dead, and I’ve been having family and marriages and success; you think about that. Why me?” It’s a question that every Marine who made it home asked himself.

The amphibious invasion began at 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 19, 1945. While ships surrounding the island began lobbing shells, landing craft loaded with troops approached the beach. As the men ran ashore, dodging bullets, the soft black sand sucked their legs down and the steep shorelines slowed their onslaught. And yet they pressed on.

By the fourth day of the invasion, Marines had taken Mount Suribachi, the island’s highest peak, and raised the U.S. flag. Americans still fighting on Suribachi’s slopes cheered at the sight of Old Glory. When six men raised a second, larger flag a few hours later, Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal captured the image that has since became the most reproduced photograph in history.

The fighting on Iwo Jima raged until March 26. It had been a vicious fight for the Japanese airfields on Iwo Jima that America needed as staging areas for future attacks on Japan’s main islands. When it finally ended, the entire world knew of the bravery of America’s Marine Corps. After the battle, 3rd Marine Division leader Graves B. Erskine remarked, “Victory was never in doubt — its cost was.”

That victory came at a terrible cost — one we pray our nation never is asked to pay again.

— Robin Beres

