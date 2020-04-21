No right is more sacred in our republic than voting. It is the underpinning of our representational form of government. The integrity of the process must be safeguarded, as well as the health and well-being of election workers and voters when they cast their ballots.
The global coronavirus pandemic has upended nearly every aspect of our daily lives. Schools are shuttered. Most businesses are closed. Gov. Ralph Northam extended his stay-at-home order to June 10 to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.
Meanwhile on May 5, local elections for offices such as city council and school board are scheduled to be held across Virginia. If we’re sheltering in place, is it safe to go to the polls during a public health crisis?
When the General Assembly convenes on Wednesday, lawmakers will consider a proposal from Northam to move local elections from May 5 to Nov. 3, to share a ballot with the presidential and congressional races. He’s already moved the June primary for congressional elections back two weeks, from June 9 to June 23, because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, three Democratic state senators are calling for holding local elections on June 16, before the start of new terms on July 1.
Under Northam’s proposal, absentee ballots for the May 5 elections would be discarded and votes would have to be cast again in November. Current officeholders would continue to serve in office until their successors were elected.
There is no easy solution to this dilemma. This pandemic is a fluid situation. Voters shouldn’t have to choose between protecting their health and going to the polls. Delaying the May 5 election would give the state more time to adequately prepare polling places in this time of social distancing with the necessary safeguards.
Just as grocery stores have added plexiglass barriers, sanitizers and social distancing signs, so could polling spots. Election officials would have more time to promote no-excuse absentee balloting. In these extraordinary times, our elections must be carried out thoughtfully and safely.
— Pamela Stallsmith
