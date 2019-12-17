The holidays are a time to give thanks for what we have and give back where we can.
Technology has made it easier than ever to participate. Earlier this month, U.S. donors contributed $511 million online on GivingTuesday — a day set aside just after Thanksgiving to spark charitable actions during the holidays. The GivingTuesday movement estimated that nearly $2 billion was raised in 2019 through online and offline donations.
Through the power of social media, conversations about generosity also are growing. GivingTuesday said more than 20 billion social media impressions were registered this year across 220-plus countries.
Discussions and donations matter. But there’s something special about in-person moments that evoke our senses — seeing the people and organizations that are being affected in a positive way. While Christmas Day is only one week away, the holidays are a great time to learn about area efforts and start a new volunteering chapter.
HandsOn Greater Richmond, a program of the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond organizes a holiday volunteering guide and year-round calendar with dozens of resources. The needs are year-round, so even if opportunities are full over the next few weeks, there’s always a wait list to join or another day to give your time, money or voice.
The Community Foundation also has a robust directory of hundreds of local nonprofits. At every corner, there are dedicated groups addressing causes ranging from shoes for school-age children to spending time with senior citizens.
Seeing the faces of real people and the change you’re working to make is the greatest gift — one that can be given every day of the year.
— Chris Gentilviso
