Two weeks ago, Anthony Monaco, the president of Tufts University, told The Boston Globe that the ongoing battle to contain COVID-19 “is our Dunkirk moment as a country. Now is the time to step up and help.” Monaco was referring to the World War II battle in which ordinary British civilians heroically helped evacuate Allied soldiers from the shores of Dunkirk, France.
In an editorial last week, the Detroit Free Press furthered that thought and noted that this is the time for Generation Y and millennials to rise to the occasion. The fight against the coronvirus might be the biggest test that today’s younger generations ever face.
It is certainly the greatest crisis the nation has experienced since World War II. Although most of the frontline warriors in the fight against this insidious virus won’t be wearing military uniforms, the young men and women in the U.S. military do have an important role to play. They are already rising to that challenge.
As COVID-19 cases continue to grow, many governors, including Virginia’s Ralph Northam, have called up elements of their National Guard forces to assist with emergency measures such as food delivery and communication efforts. Personnel from all four branches of our active duty and reserve forces are also preparing to enter the fight.
But the idea of calling up military troops for a domestic matter has some civil libertarians and legal scholars wondering if the process could lead the country down a dangerous path. Will stationing military troops on civilian property within the homeland lead to martial law in some states or even nationwide? Will it lead to Army soldiers in combat gear policing American citizens? Or shooting at cars full of civilians trying to escape from virus-prone cities?
That won’t happen. There are laws and regulations that generally prohibit U.S. military personnel from direct participation in domestic law enforcement activities. The Posse Comitatus Act, passed on June 18, 1878, prohibits federal troops from carrying out domestic law enforcement actions such as civilian arrests and searching and seizing property. National Guard units, however, operate under state rule and are exempt from the act.
In the current environment, the role of the National Guard and federal troops will focus on providing support for medical and humanitarian efforts. At no time will military commanders become the controlling authority of anything but their own troops and facilities.
On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing the secretaries of the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to respond to the national emergency by authorizing the recall of up to 1 million members of the Individual Ready Reserves and National Guard Reserve Component units to active duty for up to 24 consecutive months. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, which falls under the jurisdiction of Homeland Security, are also subject to recall.
But on Wednesday, two days before the president signed that order, the Army’s deputy chief of personnel and manpower had already sent out a message to 800,000 former Army officers and enlisted personnel who had served in health care specialties, asking them to “rejoin the team.” The message, sent by email, told the former soldiers their country needed them and implored them: “We need to hear from you STAT!” By Friday, more than 14,000 had responded affirmatively, letting the Army know they were ready to answer the call.
The Army says it will assess all who responded positively for their medical expertise, current certifications and credentials. Military officials stress that they do not want to pull former military physicians and support personnel who are currently serving in critically needed medical positions away from their civilian jobs.
On Monday morning, New Yorkers cheered at the arrival of the USNS Comfort, one of the U.S. Navy’s two hospital ships, when it docked at Manhattan’s Pier 88. The ship — with 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms — and its sister ship, USNS Mercy, are the largest floating hospitals in the world. Comfort will treat urgent care patients who do not have the virus, to ease the strain on city hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. On both ships, many of the staff are reserve personnel who stepped forward when called.
As Monaco said, it is time for all of us to step up and do our part. Our military troops are leaning forward, anxious to help wherever they can, just like the rest of us. While the majority of Virginians don’t work in the medical field and we don’t wear uniforms, we can all still do our part by following Northam’s orders to stay home.
— Robin Beres
