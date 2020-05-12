After months of contentious talks, The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Minor League Baseball (MiLB) officials are easing objections to a plan that would contract a few dozen farm system teams.
The report said fear was growing over a “nuclear option” by Major League Baseball (MLB), eliminating the current MiLB structure and placing every franchise at risk. That’s no small threat for Virginia, where nine minor league teams support local economies across the commonwealth.
Amid talk of a pro first pitch around July 4, MLB owners should connect the dots between major and minor league markets. According to figures compiled by Ballpark Digest, in 2019, nearly 1.4 million fans attended minor league baseball games in Virginia. More than 400,000 walked through gates at The Diamond in Richmond.
Yes, the Flying Squirrels and other minor league teams might have empty ballparks this year. No income equals a bad outcome. And yes, even in healthy times, some markets fare better than others.
Of 160 minor league clubs, Richmond (No. 23; 6,255 fans per game) and Norfolk (No. 33; 5,304 fans per game) were among the best in 2019. With a beautiful new 5,000-seat ballpark, excitement was building in Fredericksburg, too.
Danville, Bluefield and Bristol — markets rumored to lose minor league affiliations — were among the worst. In each case, the total number of fans at games in 2019 — 30,007 for the Braves; 20,909 for the Blue Jays; and 18,750 for the Pirates — was smaller than one sellout crowd at the 41,313-seat Nationals Park in Washington.
But 2020 is different. On Monday, MLB owners approved a plan for an 82-game season. Even the biggest markets face the same reality as small minor league outposts: no fans in attendance. So why would MLB officials turn their back on 500 fans in Bristol? Attendance at Boyce Cox Field is likely to be the same as Nationals Park: zero.
Every child and parent without a Little League game to play or coach — or a Minor League or Major League Baseball game to attend — is a customer. When no one can experience a live setting, baseball has to do better than TV broadcasts, or cutting minor league ties for good.
Work with youth leagues and minor league officials to build new community ambassador programs. Organize watch parties where events can safely be held. And don’t close doors on people or places who want to be part of the solution. This year, baseball has a bigger purpose than filling stadiums.
— Chris Gentilviso
