Things were slow Friday morning at the OneBlood donation center in Pensacola, Fla. And then the troops started to show up. As word spread of a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola that left three dead and eight wounded, scores of service members came to donate. OneBlood employee Jessica Simpson’s Facebook post described the scene: “Young flight students and other active duty service members [arrived] from Pensacola NAS. The blood bank was so overwhelmed, all of the employees started screening and the [service members] started working the front desk. … It was heart wrenching to see their faces and know they had lost friends. One young lady, [a] service member, asked me to answer her cell phone when it rang (since she was answering OneBlood phones) and her friend on the other end merely asked me to tell her he was alive. I’ve. Never. …One young man offered to take the actual, filled blood bags in his back seat to the hospital for his friend. ... This is too much. I had to sit down. They are so young. And yet, they’ve been sitting here for hours and will sit until every last one gives all the blood they can.”
Their resolve and strength are inspiring. Bright and early the next morning, hundreds of Navy, Army and Marine Corps personnel in dress uniform stood shoulder to shoulder and saluted the American flag as it was raised. Pvt. Ashton Gai, a Marine who lives and works at NAS Pensacola, told the Pensacola News Journal that “nobody was complaining, saying they’d rather be sleeping in, nobody was forced to go. But there’s nobody that didn’t want to be there. These victims deserve it, these are the people we’re here for, and there’s no way we weren’t going to recognize them.”
The gunman, Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force, was a student naval flight officer at Naval Aviation Schools Command. Although guns are not allowed on the historic airbase, the shooter was armed with a legally purchased 9mm Glock handgun and several extra magazines. His deceased victims, Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, from Coffee, Ala.; Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, from St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, from Richmond Hill, Ga., also were students at the training command. Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer of NAS Pensacola, says all three “showed exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil.” Watson, a 2019 Naval Academy graduate, is being considered for posthumous honors. The young man, despite being shot as many as five times, managed to crawl outside to alert first responders and others to the shooter.
Alshamrani was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies during an exchange of gunfire. Americans are now asking why he and other Saudi nationals are training on a U.S. military base. The answer is that most are learning to operate military equipment their governments have purchased from the United States. There are about 850 Saudi military students and more than 4,300 military students from 152 other allied and partner nations training on military facilities across the nation — including hundreds on bases in Virginia. The training is funded by their governments. Each student is supposedly closely vetted for any signs of terrorist activity, drug trafficking, corruption or criminal conduct by their own governments and then further screened by the U.S. State Department before being accepted for the training.
The programs, many of which are decades old, are regarded by the Pentagon as a vital means of building rapport and strengthening partnerships with foreign militaries. But something went terribly wrong in the case of Alshamrani. Investigators are looking into whether his actions were the result of terrorism, or as Charles “Cully” Stimson, a national security expert from the Heritage Foundation cautions, simply someone “who was mad because he wasn’t going to get his pilot wings, or he wasn’t getting the qualification ratings that he wanted, or he had a beef with somebody.”
Perhaps Alshamani was just a disgruntled student. Perhaps he was something more. In the end, the lives of three of America’s bravest and most patriotic young airmen were tragically cut short. While we certainly understand the value of working with and instructing foreign militaries, we applaud Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to review current screening procedures as to who is getting access to and training on U.S. military bases.
— Robin Beres
