In honor of Memorial Day, we asked retired Army Maj. Gen. William M. Matz Jr., the secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) in Arlington, to talk about his organization’s work. Matz, appointed to the position by President Donald Trump in 2018, is a highly decorated combat veteran of the U.S. Army with a military career spanning five decades.
Few Americans are aware of your organization and your mission. Could you give our readers a brief history and background of the commission?
Following World War I, Congress recognized the need for federal control over the commemoration of American armed forces overseas. On March 4, 1923, legislation was signed to establish the American Battle Monuments Commission and made the agency responsible for the construction of monuments honoring the American Expeditionary Forces. Soon after, Congress directed the commission to construct memorial chapels in the eight permanent military cemeteries in Europe, maintained at the time by the War Department. In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order shifting responsibility for management and maintenance of these hallowed grounds to the commission.
Final dispositions of the remains of service personnel who died in World Wars I and II were determined by the next of kin, who could have their loved one interred in an American military cemetery or the remains repatriated to the U.S. for interment in a national or private cemetery. Over time, we have assumed managing monuments and memorials for American service members in the Mexican-American War, both world wars, Korea and Vietnam.
Today, there more than 200,000 American war dead interred or honored on the Walls of the Missing in the 26 cemeteries that we oversee, like Normandy American Cemetery in France, Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Italy and three memorials in the U.S.
While some overseas American military cemeteries such as Normandy often are visited, what is your organization doing to encourage Americans to continue to visit the many other cemeteries and memorials located around in the world?
The commission has a very diverse audience — next of kin of the fallen, descendants of the fallen, fellow American and allied Veterans, active duty service members, youth and educators, historians, conservators and preservationists, academics, military and veteran service organizations and communities across the nation that were home to the heroes we honor every day at our sites. The commission started as a quiet commemorative organization. Over the past several years, we have been pursuing an education outreach program to better communicate with our U.S. audiences. We also have been adding visitor centers at our cemeteries to provide context and military history. Recently, we began working on a virtual experience that will allow visitors from across the world to engage with our sites and specific graves. We have seen a resurgence of interest in our WWI and WWII fallen, largely due to genealogy websites and popular culture, such as movies about the conflicts. It’s our mission not just to remember, but to share these amazing stories and ensure they are told in perpetuity.
What are the challenges of maintaining these hallowed grounds, both domestically and across the globe?
Most of our cemeteries and memorials are 60 to 100 years old — our oldest cemetery was established in 1851. Our maintenance standard is “like new,” because we believe the appearance and care of the cemeteries must be commensurate to the sacrifice they represent and honor. Caring for these aging and historically significant sites to that standard, with their heavily landscaped grounds and beautiful works of architecture and art, is labor intensive and sensitive, as we try to respect the original architect’s intent in design and material. We are fortunate to have a dedicated workforce that cares for and respects the sites as their own, taking great pride in the role they play in honoring the American war dead.
Every Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance. What makes this year’s observance different?
The commission’s purpose is to commemorate the service and sacrifice of the United States armed forces, not just on Memorial Day, but every day. We do so by tending the graves and memorials of our fallen service men and women, and by preserving the stories of their deeds and of those who fought beside them. For us, this Memorial Day is an historic moment. Not since World War II have our sites been closed to the public on this day. We will host two virtual ceremonies, one at a WWI cemetery (St. Mihiel American Cemetery in France) and one at a WWII cemetery (Lorraine American Cemetery in France) to allow our audiences to commemorate with us on this special day.
Dozens of educational resources are available on your website. How does the ABMC work to engage Americans who might not live near a cemetery or memorial?
The commission has worked hard to ensure that our online presence — both with our website and social media platforms — is educational, informative, reflective and provides the type and frequency of information our audiences need and expect. The commission recently partnered with the National WWII Museum and the Smithsonian American Art Museum to build education programs to further expand our reach to people who might not know of us, or the art and architecture at our sites.
The ABMC has burial and memorialization information for more than 200,000 Americans who served our country. How did that impressive database come together, and what are some of the ways people use it to connect with service members’ stories?
As the Army Graves Registration Service coordinated the burial of our war dead overseas, it created print registers of those burials and the memorializations on our Walls of the Missing. The commission then digitized those registers to create the database that is accessible to the public through our website today. Family members always have had a strong connection to the database, particularly those unable to travel overseas to personally visit their loved one’s gravesite. Through our education partnerships with universities and organizations like National History Day, teachers have researched individuals buried or memorialized at our sites to create lesson plans that then encourage students to learn more about this important history. The database also allows individuals or groups to search by conflict or branch of service or unit affiliation. Our first chairman, General of the Armies John J. Pershing, promised that “Time will not dim the glory of their deeds” — all of our programs are designed to keep that promise by encouraging our visitors to engage with their history through the experiences of those who served and sacrificed to preserve our freedom and the freedom of others.
— Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
