Adopt-A-Highway Sign

In March 2002, the American Payroll Association had an Adopt-A-Highway sign at the north end of the Willey Bridge in Richmond. The model for litter cleanup started in Texas but spread across the U.S. over the past 35 years.

 TIMES-DISPATCH

In 1984, James R. “Bobby” Evans, an engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), was alarmed. According to a historical brief from TxDOT, while driving in his Tyler jurisdiction, he was bothered by the sight of debris flying off a pickup truck in front of his vehicle.

The issue was more than the litter. TxDOT explains that expenses associated with cleaning up roadway trash were rising by 15% to 20% annually. After years of thinking about a solution, Evans took action, mobilizing TxDOT and the community to create a system where organizations could help clean up segments of highways. By March 1985, The Tyler Civitan Club became the first group to have an “Adopt-a-Highway” sign — sponsoring a portion of U.S. Highway 69 in Texas.

Fast forward 35 years and “Adopt-a-Highway” markers are a national fixture on roadways across the United States. Virginia’s program started in 1988 and the terms still are simple today. In exchange for picking up trash at least twice a year for three years over a two-mile portion of a road, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) supplies bags, vests and the staple highway signs that recognize the organization’s time and effort.

Like Evans’ mid-1980s ire for the trash issue, the lack of broadband internet access across the commonwealth is just as concerning. A similar system could be created where volunteer service helps allay some issues in implementing access across the state.

In 2019, Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration released its “Commonwealth Connect” report — a detailed look at the scope of the problems plaguing universal broadband access. Concerns ranged from unreliable maps of spotty service areas, to high infrastructure costs, to a lack of state and local resources for planning and funding fixed internet connections.

We understand that broadband infrastructure is much more complex than picking up trash. But the historical parallel matters: When a policy issue needs greater awareness and more action, systems can be created to support change.

Over the past few years, the commonwealth has ramped up its investments in the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) — a state program that “provides targeted funding to extend service to areas that are presently unserved by any broadband provider,” according to the governor’s office. VATI’s mission also is to prepare communities to “build, utilize, and capitalize on telecommunications infrastructure,” its website says.

Why not incorporate a series of incentives for organizations across the state to help achieve elusive universal broadband goals? Maybe it’s a series of reach-outs to rural households in exchange for those same highway signs. Maybe it’s the provision of a grant. Maybe it’s a relationship that evolves over time.

No matter what the partnership looks like, the time for task forces and talking is over. We need action. To help close the broadband gap, state leaders can follow Evans’ lead. Create an “Adopt-a-Connection” program.

Chris Gentilviso

