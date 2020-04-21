Another piece of the inexcusable COVID-19 data puzzle is finally getting some clarity. On Monday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued new rules for nursing homes to report COVID-19 cases to residents and families. Case counts also must be reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“This coordinated effort with CMS will allow the CDC to provide even more detailed information to state and local health departments about how COVID-19 is affecting nursing home residents in order to develop additional recommendations to keep them safe,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a statement.
A “coordinated effort” by federal, state and local officials is a novel concept for the coronavirus pandemic — scarred by delay, demurring and deception. To stop COVID-19, cooperation matters.
“As a scientist, we know that, everyone does better with the free flow of information and, when information is not shared, that’s when bad things happen,” Dr. Jim Wright, medical director of the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County, told the RTD this week.
Bad things are happening because of a lack of information. In Andover, N.J., police needed an anonymous tip to confirm that a nursing home was storing 17 dead bodies inside a small morgue. The New York Times reported that the facility called its local member of Congress for help with body bags. Where’s the chain of command?
In Baltimore, a nursing home director asked for state help with 20 cases of gloves, five cases of gowns, five cases of medical-grade masks and five cases of disinfectant wipes. The Baltimore Sun reported that she received one box of gloves, two boxes of gowns, four boxes of masks and zero disinfectant wipes — from a secret stockpile located off a nearby U.S. highway. What caused the breakdown?
In Virginia, recent reports estimated half of COVID-19 cases were in long-term care centers. But two sections in the Code of Virginia — § 32.1-38 (Immunity from liability) and § 32.1-41 (Anonymity of patients and practitioners to be preserved in use of medical records) — prohibit the state Department of Health from reporting facilities battling outbreaks without their permission. Patient privacy is one thing. Why shield the centers from scrutiny?
On Monday, a Washington Post analysis found nearly 1 in 10 nursing homes nationwide have reported cases of the coronavirus. But “[t]he list is far from complete,” the report said, citing Virginia among the states without thorough information on facilities carrying cases.
To mitigate further COVID-19 outbreaks in the Richmond region and across the country, cooperation is critical to save lives and implement solutions. We need more of it.
— Chris Gentilviso
