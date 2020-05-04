May 3-9 is National Travel and Tourism Week. Created by Congress in 1983 to highlight the incredible economic benefits of travel in the U.S., the observance is held annually during the first full week in May. Americans love to travel. According to WorldAtlas.com, we take an average of 6.7 trips every year. And before the coronavirus stopped our busy lives in their tracks, record numbers of people were taking advantage of a booming economy to see this great nation of ours.
While many Americans enjoy travel abroad, for most, our favorite vacation spots are in the United States. And it is not just Americans who are exploring this great land’s stunning geographical features and vast diversity; in 2018; nearly 80 million foreign visitors came to our shores.
Travel is a booming business — or at least it was before COVID-19. The National Travel Association — a nonprofit group that represents all components of the travel industry — says the $1.1 trillion spent in the U.S. by domestic and international travelers in 2018 generated $2.6 trillion in economic output; supported nearly 16 million jobs and generated $277.4 billion in American wages. It is a significant contributor to the Virginia economy as well. In 2018, travel-related activity brought in more than $26 billion to the commonwealth.
But the enormous industry — its sectors include transportation, lodging, retailer, recreation and entertainment groups, and food service specialists — also has been the most impacted by the pandemic. One third of all job losses resulting from shutdown orders have been travel-related. Travel spending has plunged more than an 85% since the first week in March.
Industry representatives have been working with health professionals to develop a feasible strategy to reopen travel. On Monday, the National Travel Association submitted its plan, “Travel in the New Normal” to the White House and state governors. The outline, found at https://bit.ly/2KWeqz6, establishes guidance based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and is intended to show American leaders that travel can be done safely using established protocols.
The 15-page outline offers a layered approach to reopening the industry, and presents planned changes and improvements on everything from adopting enhanced sanitation procedures, to implementing touchless online features for things like ticketing and check-in to invoking health screenings to best practices for safe food handling.
Industry officials say they are willing to bear the costs of implementing the changes — the cost of not implementing them would be far more expensive. We hope the White House and the governors find the guidance acceptable. The role of a thriving but safe travel industry is essential to “Opening Up America Again.”
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.