Our hats are off to Highland Springs High School juniors Kaila Corprew and Madison Cunningham. A show of good sportsmanship last week by the two young women continues to touch the hearts of thousands.
As The Times-Dispatch’s Ashley Wood noted in a recent Sports story, the girls were participating in a cross-country run at Pole Green Park when another competitor, Douglas Freeman High School sophomore Chloe Ellen, fell and injured herself.
Despite her injury, Ellen was determined to finish the race. But she was struggling, limping badly and in obvious pain. That’s when Corprew and Cunningham ran up to her and offered their support. With Ellen between them, her arms around the other two’s shoulders, the three crossed the finish line together. Corprew said she and Cunningham were inspired to help Ellen because both of them “know what it’s like to be injured and know what it’s like to come in last place.”
According to the RTD, showing good sportsmanship is routine for Corprew and Cunningham. Usually, once they’ve finished running a race, the two “stay at the finish line and cheer everyone else on.” The Highland Springs juniors say it’s simply a reflection of the support they’ve always been shown. “A lot of people and teams stayed to cheer us on to keep going even though it was [near the end of the races],” Corprew said. “It meant a lot, so why not help another person who cheered us on all last year when we were barely a team?”
Not only have the three girls become friends, the good feelings generated by that act of kindness have resulted in all of the sports teams at Freeman and Highland Springs getting to know and cooperate with each other.
Other schools also have reached out to thank them for their sportsmanship. In a video interview, which can be found at https://bit.ly/2kyue1k, the girls say just knowing people are there to lift you up and believe in you helps everyone feel better about themselves.
Read the story and watch the video. It will brighten your day. The girls hope their kind deed continues to generate goodwill among schools. We do too. In this rancorous era of bitterly divided grownups, these remarkable teenagers have a lesson to teach us.
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.