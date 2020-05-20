Spring normally is the season when prospective college students are in the hot seat. After months of essays, recommendation letters, applications and waiting for admission decisions, high school seniors usually have around one month to pick a school and place a deposit.
COVID-19 shifted stress to higher education institutions. Major revenue streams — tuition, housing, meal services, athletic events, etc. — are dry and uncertain. It’s an unpleasant feeling — a race against the clock mirroring the financial uncertainty students annually face.
We know that residential college experiences offer unparalleled growth opportunities. Campuses also anchor local economies, with restaurants, retail services and cultural experiences enriching our broader community.
Yet at this time, with dollars tight to come by for families and universities, the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) is sending the right educational message. Earlier this month, VCCS launched CollegeAnywhereVA.org, a window into the 10,000-plus online courses offered through our 23 community colleges.
“Our students, especially our high school seniors, have lost so many experiences over the last couple months — no proms, no yearbook exchange, no graduation ceremonies,” VCCS Chancellor Glenn DuBois said in a statement. “We owe it to them to provide them the virtual door to their next educational step.”
This virtual door is not defined by tight deadlines, premature expectations about amenities unrelated to academics, or new social distancing or cleaning procedures. College Anywhere VA connects students with navigators who can tailor options toward individual goals and timelines.
Some learners might want to apply credits toward a guaranteed transfer program at a larger school. Others might be focused on a workforce training program. DuBois stressed that “there’s no national consensus on when life will return to ‘normal.’” We agree.
VCCS notes its tuition and fees are roughly one-third as high as comparable four-year programs. In January, a student debt report by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia already counted more than 1 million borrowers in the commonwealth, holding an average loan balance of $37,000.
College already is a financial tightrope. As society attempts to walk a public health tightrope toward normalcy, we endorse choices that educate and train our future workforce, minimize monetary duress and maximize safety.
— Chris Gentilviso
In this uncertain world these community colleges may be the way to go for thousands of high school graduates. Make sure that all the credits they can earn will transfer to the school of their choice. Or sign up for courses that will help you with your job ambitions.
