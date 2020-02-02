The Old Dominion has made a lot of national news recently. The General Assembly’s flip from red to blue is creating turmoil in a state once considered a Republican stronghold. From sweeping new gun restrictions and late-term abortion bills to ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, Virginians in conservative rural counties have been blindsided by the array of liberal legislation emanating from Richmond.
Feeling their pain, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. of Lynchburg have reached out to unhappy counties to invite them to secede from the commonwealth. At a press conference, Justice said his state has passed legislation to reaffirm a 158-year-old invitation originally extended to Frederick County during the Civil War era. “If you are out there, no matter where you may be, Virginia or wherever you may be, as an individual or as a business or whatever, West Virginia is waiting for you with open arms,” Justice urged.
Most Virginians are chuckling at the ridiculous idea dubbed “Vexit2020.” West Virginia is a lovely state, of course, but it has more than its share of problems. A Winchester resident told us the move would be akin to Britain leaving the European Union to join Belarus. But the proposal has gained national attention. On Wednesday, New York Magazine ran a negative column, “What the hell is Vexit” tagged under “Bad Ideas.” We agree, it’s a terrible idea. As our friend in Winchester remarked, “We didn’t want the attention and now we’re embarrassed it’s happening.”
— Robin Beres
