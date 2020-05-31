The rioting, looting and violence that ravaged downtown Richmond this weekend isn’t the solution to anger over the death of George Floyd, the African American who died in police custody in Minneapolis last Monday.
The swath of violence stretched roughly from near the state Capitol to Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Broad Street to Hermitage Road, leaving behind defaced monuments and buildings, broken windows and dreams shattered as businesses saw their stores emptied.
An explosion of obscenity-laced graffiti covered every Confederate statue between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Stuart Circle, a tangled mess of black, red, green and pink marks screaming anti-police vulgarities. A favorite tag began with the letter f. Protesters hung a noose around Jefferson Davis’ neck.
Rioters tried to burn down the national headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy — ironically located on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, recently renamed to honor the tennis legend and humanitarian — and left it sprayed with crudities. The pillaging extended to the CVS Pharmacy at the corner of Broad Street, where all the front windows were busted out.
Plywood boards covered some buildings through the Virginia Commonwealth University campus, as well as the front of the Richmond Police Department’s headquarters on West Grace Street. And in full disclosure, graffiti defaced the parking deck of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
What did rioters seek to accomplish by also spraying obscenities on the downtown YMCA, setting fire to an apartment building and throwing a brick through the glass door of a synagogue?
How does this wanton violence help reduce racism, or achieve criminal justice reform? It doesn’t. Rather, it stokes the fires of violence and hatred during a time already marked by the turbulence of the global coronavirus pandemic. Businesses are struggling for survival because of this highly contagious virus. They need help, not hurt.
The smashed windows represent broken dreams for some businesses owners. Balance Bicycle Shop, in the 900 block of West Broad Street, saw most of its inventory stolen during Saturday’s overnight riots.
“I have no words, only tears as 10 years of my life evaporates in 1 night,” the company posted on its website Sunday.
Another victim of the rioting was Success Beaute Bar on West Grace Street, which opened less than a year ago. Its windows were broken, four televisions ripped off the wall and the front door taken down.
“What statement are you making by breaking the windows of a black business, stealing from a black business?” owner Kurtshel Stroman told the RTD. “You can’t make that statement that you’re trying to make.”
The front window of another black-owned business, Waller & Company Jewelers, which has been in operation on Broad Street for 120 years, was obliterated by a brick.
The destruction in downtown Richmond brought to mind the senseless violence that marred the Virginia Beach oceanfront during the Greekfest riots of the tension-filled Labor Day weekend of 1989. Rioters vandalized and looted roughly 100 businesses.
The cost to repair the downtown destruction will likely reach into the seven digits — money that should be serving our community during this unprecedented public health crisis. The violence doesn’t honor George Floyd; it disgraces the efforts of those fighting for social justice.
Violence broke out in cities across the country this weekend. Mayor Levar Stoney said what Richmond and other cities have experienced “is built up on pain. I feel that, and it hurts. I know it could have been me or my brother. But two wrongs don’t make a right. If you love this city, you’ll express your pain without hurting others.”
Where has Gov. Ralph Northam been? The Executive Mansion sits not too far from the vandalism. He acknowledged “voices crying out for justice and healing,” but where is the condemnation of this blatant, willful destruction of property? Where is the outrage from other elected officials?
As Pope Paul VI urged the world in honor of the 1972 Day of Peace, “If you want peace, work for justice.” The weekend’s destructive rampages stain the city, the region and the commonwealth. Violence is not the answer.
— Pamela Stallsmith and Robin Beres
