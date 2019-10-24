We were delighted — but not terribly surprised — to read Gov. Ralph Northam’s Wednesday announcement that in 2018, Virginia’s international tourism visitation surpassed 1.1 million, with more than $2 billion in economic impact from foreign visitors. The Virginia Tourism Corp. says tourism-related spending rose by 4.4% in the state last year.
According to the governor’s office, Canadians account for nearly half of those international visitors. (That’s impressive, eh?) Europeans make up about 29% of our visitors and 17% hail from the Asian Pacific region. It’s no mystery to us why so many foreign — and domestic — tourists have Virginia on their itineraries. World famous beaches, mountains, monuments and homes are all within a couple hours drive. Whether one is a history buff or a sports fanatic, Virginia offers something for everyone. Thanks to an abundance of regionally situated airports, including our own Richmond International Airport, the state is easily accessible from nearly every point on the globe.
The top five Virginia localities visited in 2018: Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Virginia Beach and Henrico County. Throughout the greater Richmond area, tourism spending rose by 5% to $2.6 billion. Although much of that spending is driven by sports tourism, RVA offers athletes and their families plenty of other things to see and do. Arguably the most historic city in the nation, to spend a day walking Richmond’s Liberty and Slave trails, exploring its old homes and beautiful riverfront is to spend a day immersed in America’s history. And at the end of a day spent exploring or playing tournament softball, weary tourists can unwind at a local brewery or sip a crisp white Virginia wine while enjoying a dozen Rappahannock oysters. Whether one prefers down-home Southern cooking or fine French cuisine, Richmond offers a smorgasbord of dining options.
Perhaps one reason for the commonwealth’s growing tourism industry is the success of its iconic “Virginia is for Lovers” logo, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Rita McClenny, Virginia Tourism Corp. president and CEO, says, “Love is at the heart of every vacation. That’s one reason our brand resonates so well — even across continents. Whether our beaches, mountains, music, wine, craft beer or oysters, there’s something for everyone to love in a Virginia vacation.”
— Robin Beres
