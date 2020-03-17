Earlier this month, the General Assembly passed legislation that, if signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, would make Virginia one of the first states to set insulin price controls. Carried by Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, House Bill 66 caps cost-sharing payments for patients at $50 per month.
“It’s almost impossible to overstate how big of a deal this is,” Carter tweeted on March 6. “It’s HUGE.”
Virginia would join New Mexico ($25 per month), Colorado ($100 per month) and Illinois ($100 per month) in creating policies for a medicine that has grown more expensive, without much of a change in potency. Other legislatures considering caps include Utah, West Virginia and Iowa.
Carter’s original House bill proposed a $30-per-month cap. The state Senate amended the cap to $50 a month, with unanimous support from Democrats, as well as three Republican votes. The House adopted the amended version, by a vote of 88-4.
According to AARP Virginia, more than 800,000 Virginians have diabetes or pre-diabetes. But the cost of popular insulin medications has tripled over the past decade. And in 2017, nearly 1 in 4 people in the commonwealth ceased taking any kind of prescription because of costs.
That has to stop. But we want this solution to stem the scourge of missed medication without shocking the insulin supply chain or sparking higher costs in other areas, such as health care premiums. The Virginia Association of Health Plans opposed HB 66 for that reason.
If nothing else, statehouses are forcing drug makers to address patients’ sticker shock. Insulin manufacturer Sanofi recently sought to quell claims of gouging by disclosing an 11% drop in net drug prices.
These are steps forward from years of inaction. We know there are financial unknowns with the shock of the coronavirus, but we commend lawmakers for leading the way with an active stance on this issue.
— Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.