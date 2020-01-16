First Freedom Monument

The First Freedom Monument in Shockoe Slip features the enacting paragraph of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, which was enacted by the General Assembly in January 1786.

Long before our Founding Fathers gathered in Philadelphia to frame the U.S. Constitution, Virginia’s visionaries set the tone for the inclusion of faith and peace.

On the same street corner in Shockoe Slip where the Virginia General Assembly gathered secretly during the American Revolution, dozens of people came together Thursday at The Valentine First Freedom Center to celebrate Religious Freedom Day.

More than 230 years ago, the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom was enacted in Shockoe Slip. Drafted by Thomas Jefferson in 1777, the document set forth the principle that no one “shall be compelled to frequent or support any religious worship, place, or ministry…” It served as a state-level blueprint for the federal constitutional protections that grant us the right to practice our faith how we choose.

Thursday’s remembrance of the past was framed in a modern context. With a lens on recent anti-Semitic acts against Jewish communities and other religious minorities, the message was collective tolerance to preserve the rights afforded to our society.

“The freedoms at the core of our democracy must be tended to and cultivated at every turn,” said Rabbi Michael Rose Knopf of Temple Beth-El in Richmond.

We agree. As Virginians, it is our responsibility to be stewards of the past so that our long-established values will be embraced in the future.

— Chris Gentilviso

