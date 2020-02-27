The Second World War impacted the commonwealth in a way no other conflict had since the Civil War. In 1950, the Virginia General Assembly approved the construction of a memorial to honor the Virginians who gave their lives in the service of their nation. Completed on Feb. 29, 1956, the Virginia War Memorial sits on a grassy hill overlooking the James River. It is a fitting tribute.
Etched in the walls of the Shrine of Memory, an open and airy pavilion, are the names of fallen Virginians. Within the hall, a 22-foot statue of a grieving woman called “Memory” stands above an eternal flame. Originally the names included only World War II and Korean war dead, but tragically, there were more to come. In 1980, the shrine was enlarged to add the fallen from the Vietnam War and later, those who died during the Gulf War. Today, nearly 12,000 heroes are honored in the shrine.
In 2010, a $10 million expansion project was added to the memorial, including an outdoor amphitheater and the Paul and Phyllis Galanti Center. The new spaces provide educational opportunities, a museum and additional context to the names on the shrine to help future generations understand the true costs of freedom.
By the end of the 20th century, the walls of the shrine were filled, even as the ongoing global war on terrorism continued to claim Virginia’s sons and daughters. In 2017, construction began to add more space. The project has just been completed. Called the Shrine of Memory — Global War on Terrorism, the new addition also includes the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion, a Medal of Honor gallery, an auditorium, art gallery and lecture hall.
The Opinions team had the opportunity to tour the spaces on Wednesday. They are awe-inspiring, spectacular, educational and inspirational. As our guide, a staff member at the War Memorial, described the new exhibits, it was obvious this project has been a labor of love by those who believe in the war memorial’s mission.
On Saturday, the memorial will open to the public. We urge every Virginian to plan a visit to this incredible space.
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.