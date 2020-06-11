Last week, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council made it abundantly clear where they stand on the Monument Avenue statues: remove them. Once a new state law takes effect on July 1, localities across Virginia can decide whether to take down Confederate war memorials.
But protesters in Richmond already have started the process with the unrepentant president of the failed Confederacy, Jefferson Davis.
Late Wednesday night, according to reports, protesters secured ropes around the paint-splattered Davis likeness and pulled down the 8-foot tall bronze statue.
The felling of Davis marked the third time in less than a week that a divisive symbol in Richmond met its demise at the hands of protesters. Fellow Confederate Williams Carter Wickham, a Rebel general, was toppled from his pedestal in Monroe Park late Saturday. Christopher Columbus, villianized by protesters as a perpetrator of genocide in his conquest of the New World, was pulled down, set on fire and thrown in Byrd Park lake on Tuesday.
Where are city leaders? Have Richmond officials delegated the responsibility for disposing of controversial statues to small bands of activists? Where were the Richmond police?
The horrible death of George Floyd on Memorial Day at the hands of police in Minneapolis sparked national protests over police brutality and systemic racism. Richmond has seen daily protests for nearly two weeks. All things Confederate have received the brunt of protesters’ wrath, with profanity-laced graffiti covering statues and monuments throughout the city.
What’s going to fall next? In a preventive measure, a memorial honoring police officers who have died in the line of duty was removed Thursday morning from Byrd Park to keep it safe. That’s sad.
Voices, not violence, should be driving the discussion.
These actions raise public safety issues. Amazingly, no one has been hurt in Richmond during the recent monument topplings. That’s not the case in Portsmouth, where a man on Wednesday sustained serious injuries when a Confederate statue struck him as it was being pulled down by demonstrators. “It came and fully hit him in the head, and we could see that his skull was actually showing,” a witness told WAVY-TV. “He was convulsing on the ground.”
The responsibility for the removal of these statues lies with the city, not protesters. There has been enough violence. Protesting is a First Amendment right, and we encourage it as a means of social change. But indiscriminate destruction serves no purpose.
— Pamela Stallsmith and Robin Beres
Removing statues is NOT violent... PERIOD... ~~~ Bob
Stallsmith and Beres....2nd verse...Same as the 1st.....Gee..Its sad that Cops killed a man but property damage is just as important as George Floyd's life......
