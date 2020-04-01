Like many of us, the person was working remotely from home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Her computer froze and a pop-up window appeared on the screen. The instructions said to contact a company claiming to be affiliated with Apple. After following the directions, she paid the $250 bill, assuming the problem was fixed. It wasn’t, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scam Tracker, and she never heard from the tech support company again.
Scammers are prowling for potential victims during these turbulent times, warn consumer advocates. As the BBB cautions, “Remain vigilant to avoid scams related to the virus” and “Find reliable sources to stay informed about what to do as the virus spreads.”
Fraudsters abound. Another concern for at-home workers are what the BBB calls “business email compromise scams,” which impersonate emails that appear to come directly from your boss. The fraudulent emails often request payments to “vendors” via wire transfer, or seek other reimbursements. A BBB study last year found that these schemes have cost businesses and other organizations more than $3 billion since 2016.
Scams already are popping up regarding the federal stimulus payments, which were approved just less than a week ago. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued a consumer alert Wednesday urging Virginians to continue to watch out for those as well as other coronavirus-related schemes, including cyber, telephone and text messaging scams, counterfeit product offers, bogus virus testing products and phony charity donation requests.
Protect yourself. Use common sense. If something sounds too good to be true, it likely is. Before you donate to any cause, do your research and make sure the group is legitimate. Don’t open suspicious emails. Hang up on robocallers. As Herring said in a statement, “The sad truth is that we continue to see bad actors in Virginia and across the country taking advantage of the fear and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and trying to scam money from people.” The focus should be on helping, not defrauding, fellow citizens.
—Pamela Stallsmith
