Gov. Ralph Northam’s 2020 budget includes a host of education initiatives that will cost Virginia taxpayers about $245 million. The proposals range from free community college tuition for some, to investments in STEM and other ambitious plans.
We reserve comment on the majority of the proposals pending further study. However, we do applaud his decision to earmark nearly $98 million for early childhood care and education for at-risk 3- and 4-year-olds. It’s a wise investment. Virginia’s record on early childhood education has been less than stellar. In the past 25 years or more, mounting research has shown unequivocally that high quality early learning does make a lasting difference in all young children.
By age 3, the average child knows between 500 and 1,000 words, but many children that age from at-risk homes possess vocabularies of 200 words or less. In November, Professor Charlie Trautmann of Cornell University told The Cornell Daily Sun that “by age 3 we know about 50% of what we will eventually know as an adult.” Trautmann is part of Cornell’s Early Childhood Development Project that is working to translate the mountains of existing early childhood development research and make it accessible to parents, caregivers and policymakers. The project hopes to use the knowledge to improve early child care standards across the U.S.
The growing evidence puts to rest old arguments that the benefits of programs such as Head Start seem to fade as children grow older. A study published in January from Rutgers University’s National Institute for Early Education Research indicates that the key is investing in the most essential elements of early education — “teacher preparation, thoughtful curriculum, meaningful family engagement, and support for English learners and students with special needs.” According to the study, early education programs that provide little more than day care might not bear fruit but quality programs provide early learners with academic benefits and advantages that a child can build on throughout life.
“Where we end up in life has a lot to do with where we start,” Northam said in his statement. “Every child should have an equal opportunity to build a strong foundation, and early childhood education is one of the best investments we can make in our children’s health, well-being, and future success.”
We agree.
— Robin Beres
