Giving can come in many forms — time, money, things.
During a global pandemic marked by more than 1.5 million cases, thousands of deaths and dozens of stay-at-home orders, we’ve learned a lesson: Needs might vary greatly from person to person.
Writing a check, or dropping off canned goods or gently used clothes might not fill the void realized by one of our neighbors. In Richmond, we’re thinking outside the box to support the community.
Late last week, the city of Richmond started RVAStrong (rvastrong.org), a website connecting people in need with individuals and organizations providing aid. There also are links to news and updates from the city and state health officials, tips for staying healthy and guidance for steps to take if you feel sick.
“Just because we have to stay apart doesn’t mean we can’t fight this together,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement.
For individuals seeking support, RVAStrong provides direction to assistance with food, housing/rent issues, check-ins for seniors, unemployment benefits, child care and other services. If a need is not listed, Richmonders also can search the Help1RVA directory (https://help1rva.org/) or share a story.
Small businesses can access loan/grant information, make online appointments with Virginia Small Business Development Council analysts, review state orders and more.
Printed handouts with information are in the works for anyone without reliable internet access. And for those who are able to help, RVAStrong lists options for donating to pandemic-related causes, or volunteering through HandsOn Greater Richmond, with in-person and virtual opportunities.
Outside of RVAStrong, we know there are countless front-line examples of the fight we’re waging together. BeautifulRVA is starting resiliency gardens to grow food in yards and spaces across the area. One brewery in Scott’s Addition — Ardent Craft Ales — partnered with Sysco to create a food bank for affected restaurant workers. Two clothing stores — Ledbury and Shockoe Atelier — shifted production from apparel to masks.
There is no quick-fix solution to the coronavirus crisis. But a communal place — and effort — to share information and show support is a step forward. We are a resilient RVA.
— Chris Gentilviso
