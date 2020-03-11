RTD

Every year, we at the Richmond Times-Dispatch look forward to hosting an annual celebration honoring our Correspondents of the Day. This event pays tribute to our top Letter to the Editor writers. We receive thousands of letters every year, and only a small percentage are chosen for publication. The best of those are named Correspondent of the Day, in recognition of their mastery of the written word.

The event to honor 2019’s correspondents was scheduled to take place Thursday, March 12. However, because of concerns regarding the coronavirus, we are postponing it. We hope to reschedule later this spring, and we will keep our guests informed as to the new date. The Opinions team is eager to recognize our Correspondent of the Year, four finalists and all Correspondents of the Day.

We appreciate your understanding, and we thank you for your support of the RTD.

— Pamela Stallsmith

