Yes, we know they’re hot. They don’t always fit. And they can fog up your glasses. But scientific experts continue to emphasize that face masks help contain the spread of COVID-19.
Virginians age 10 and older are required to wear a face mask while inside a public building or business. That includes grocery stores, salons and government buildings like libraries. It also applies to public transportation. There are exceptions — if you’re eating, drinking, exercising or if you have a health condition.
Masks don’t have to be medical grade. You can wear a bandana or a piece of cloth. But the important thing is to wear one. We still are amazed to see people not wearing them in public.
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has explained, the highly contagious virus is thought to spread person-to-person mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. That’s why social distancing is so important.
“If you’re talking, when things are coming out of your mouth, they’re coming out fast,” Linsey Marr, a researcher at Virginia Tech who studies the airborne transmission of viruses, recently told National Public Radio (NPR). “They’re going to slam into the cloth mask. I think even a low-quality mask can block a lot of those droplets.”
She cited a study published in “Nature Medicine” in April that looked at people infected with the flu and seasonal coronaviruses. “It found that even loose-fitting surgical masks blocked almost all the contagious droplets the wearers breathed out and even also some infectious aerosols — tiny particles that can linger in the air,” NPR reported.
We’re in the midst of a global pandemic. Think of the health care professionals and front-line responders who wear them every day, all day. So do you part to help stem this public health crisis: Wear a face mask.
— Pamela Stallsmith
