It’s fall fair and festival time in RVA. There’s the renowned Second Street Festival in Jackson Ward on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday includes three other events. The first-ever Viva RVA! Hispanic Music Festival will celebrate Virginia’s Latin LGBTQ community at Diversity Richmond. Hog on the Hill, on Church Hill, offers a barbecue-and-beer party with live music. Oyster lovers can enjoy Oystoberfest at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church in North Side. On Sunday, the State Fair of Virginia wraps up its annual run. Next Friday to Sunday, the 15th Richmond Folk Festival will draw thousands of music enthusiasts to the city’s riverfront to enjoy a vast array of cultural traditions. Who says there’s nothing to do in RVA?
We’re one week into the 31st annual October Virginia Wine Month. The oldest wine month in the country, reports the office of Gov. Ralph Northam, the celebration of Virginia’s viticulture industry marks when winemakers traditionally harvest grapes off the vine and prepare their next vintages. Wine is big business in Virginia. With nearly 30 wineries, Virginia is the nation’s sixth-largest wine region. More than 2.2 million tourists visited Virginia wineries in 2015, according to the Virginia Tourism Corp. The Virginia wine industry generates $1.37 billion in economic impact and more than 8,200 jobs. That’s something to toast.
The 79th annual National Newspaper Week starts on Sunday, Oct. 6. This weeklong observance recognizes the importance of newspapers and their employees to our communities. To honor the week, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is publishing an expanded Commentary section that will include a roster of some of the biggest events in American journalism, put together by the Society of Professional Journalists. The list starts in 1690 with the founding of the first newspaper in the United States, Publick Occurrences. The Richmond Times-Dispatch was founded as the Richmond Dispatch in 1850. We’re proud of our 169-year history as Richmond’s news leader.
Two regions, two crime summits. On Sept. 27, the Richmond prosecutor’s office put on what’s expected to be the first in a series of discussions, “Beyond Containment,” to spur changes in the criminal justice system and examine why people commit crime. Interim Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin was joined by counterparts Shannon Taylor of Henrico County and Scott Miles of Chesterfield County in a community conversation on the root causes of crime. On Monday in Petersburg, local, state and federal law enforcement officials met to brainstorm ideas of what they can collectively do to curb crime and deadly violence in the Tri-Cities region. “The reason why we’re here today is the victims of crime, and to help them have hope for the future, so that their children and grandchildren don’t have to be subject to criminal activity,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Miller said, according to an account by RTD reporter Mark Bowes. These critical conversations must continue.
Don’t look for an explosion of leaf color this fall in Southwest Virginia. The Roanoke Times reported this week that John Seiler, Virginia Tech’s fall foliage expert, said a lack of rain will lead to a disappointing fall in the region for leaf enthusiasts. Dry conditions caused some trees to brown and drop leaves early, according to the newspaper. Some trees, though, like scarlet oaks and hickories, have potential for colorful displays if replenished by rain. “The faucet just shut off in mid-July,” Seiler told the paper. It’s so dry that even the presence of the State Fair of Virginia — known for bringing the downpours — hasn’t caused a drop to fall in RVA.
As cooler fall weather approaches, Virginians have the opportunity to enjoy some picturesque views with a discounted train trip. Amtrak is celebrating its 10th anniversary of rail travel in the commonwealth by offering $10 one-way tickets anywhere the Northeast Regional travels within Virginia, or to Washington D.C. The promotion runs through Oct. 10, and restrictions may apply. Use the promo code V110, or automatically receive the discount through the “Fare Finder” on Amtrak.com/promotions/virginia10.
The Richmond City Council and its Navy Hill Development Advisory Commission has announced six Saturday working meetings where the public can contribute comments. Each event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, with the first today — Oct. 5 — at the Richmond Police Training Academy (1202 W. Graham Road). The second will take place Oct. 19 at the same location. The remaining four dates are Nov. 2, 16 and 30, and Dec. 14. The Nov. 16 event will be at the Richmond Government Southside Community Service Center (4100 Hull Street Road) and locations for the other three meetings will be determined at a later date.
