This Wednesday, April 22, marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. An estimated 20 million people of all ages participated in the first event in 1970, which began in the United States. Today, nearly every nation holds some sort of observance. Earth Day is credited with launching the modern environmental movement as well as leading to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Clean Water Act and the Clean Air Act. Because of the global coronavirus pandemic, though, this year’s events will be held digitally —an even greener way to celebrate this milestone. Every day should be Earth Day.
This past Wednesday marked the first anniversary of the fire that ravaged the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the medieval treasure by 2024, when the City of Lights will host the Summer Olympics. But that was before the coronavirus swept across the globe, causing shutdowns and stay-at-home orders. France has been in lockdown since March 17, just as restoration workers were beginning critical work to remove scaffolding where the fire started. “Its scarred skeleton still looms over the cathedral, and its collapse would be devastating,” The Wall Street Journal reported. So repairs remain in limbo. In a video address, Macron pledged to meet the deadline, calling the cathedral a “symbol of our people’s resilience.” Vive la Cathédrale.
You see a quiz on Facebook asking which country singer you most resemble or which type of wine best reflects your personality. Don’t take it, advises the Better Business Bureau. As more people are staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, many are turning to social media for entertainment. It might seem like a harmless way to pass the time, but it could also open the digital door for scammers to snag your personal information. “It’s hard to resist some of the quizzes, but think twice before you engage, especially if something personal sounding’s asked,” Barry N. Moore, president and CEO of the BBB serving Central Virginia, said in a statement. “Don’t let having a little idle social media fun turn into a nightmare from aiding in your identity being stolen.”
Scammers ask seemingly innocuous questions such as “What’s your mother’s maiden name?” or “What’s the name of street you grew up on?” But these also are common security questions for banking and credit card accounts. Giving out this information could lead to your accounts being hacked and your personal and financial information being stolen. Not all quizzes are scams, but the BBB cautions users to be careful about what they share online. Use common sense: Be skeptical, adjust privacy settings, remove personal details from your profile, don’t give answers to common security questions and monitor friend requests.
Homebound residents are also busy decluttering and cleaning — so much so that during the past three weeks, the RTD’s C. Suarez Rojas reported, the city of Richmond and Henrico County have seen a significant increase in activity at their trash collection centers. The city collected nearly six times as much trash from households and its two public dumps as it did last year: During the last two weeks of March, the city picked up 312 tons — a jump from 56 tons at the same time in 2019. Henrico collected nearly 100 tons more trash between March 16 and March 31 than it did during the same time last year. Many more vehicles are making trips to public dumps as well. We hope cleaner homes can spark some joy during these uncertain times.
The Virginia Medical Reserve Corps needs more volunteers to help in the fight against the coronavirus. More than 14,700 volunteers have joined — about one-third in the past couple of weeks — but that’s just half of the 30,000 the state hopes to recruit. As we’ve previously written, volunteers are needed to meet the medical and public health surge, working in alternative care sites, health care facilities and health departments. Nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students are particularly encouraged to apply. Nonmedical volunteer positions that are needed include logistics, communication, coordination, technology and other support.
“As a doctor and a veteran, I know how vital it is to have the necessary personnel on the front lines,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. “The success of our COVID-19 crisis response depends on our ability to mobilize a dedicated health care workforce, and we are counting on Virginians to lend a hand and help us battle this virus.” To learn more, visit: vamrc.org
— Pamela Stallsmith
