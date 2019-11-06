There is no doubt now that Virginia is a blue state. With a gain of six seats in the House of Delegates and two in the state Senate, Tuesday’s elections ushered in a return to total Democratic control of the state Capitol for the first time in a generation. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, nearly 40% of Virginia voters showed up at the polls — an 11% increase from the 2015 elections. The electorate’s decision was loud and clear.
Virginia Democrats celebrated exuberantly Tuesday night as victorious candidates and incumbents promised quick action on a slate of issues liberal candidates promised to promote. State Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who is likely to be the next Senate majority leader, told supporters at the victory party held at Richmond’s downtown Hilton Hotel: “Tomorrow the work begins, and the people want to see results. And let me tell you, for God’s sake, they’re going to get results.”
In a statement issued Tuesday night, Gov. Ralph Northam promised: “Since I took office two years ago, we have made historic progress as a commonwealth. Tonight, Virginians made it clear they want us to continue building on that progress. They want us to defend the rights of women, LGBTQ Virginians, immigrant communities and communities of color. They want us to increase access to a world-class education for every child, and make sure no one is forced to go bankrupt because they or a family member gets sick. They want us to invest in clean energy and take bold action to combat climate change. And they want us to finally pass commonsense gun safety legislation, so no one has to fear being hurt or killed while at school, at work or at their place of worship.”
Democrats have earned the right to celebrate. And their determination to move quickly on issues that Virginia voters say are important to them is understandable. Our advice to Democrats: Be careful of overreach.
We urge caution on moving too swiftly to enact economic promises such as raising Virginia’s minimum wage, which is set at the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour, to $15, and repealing the commonwealth’s right-to-work laws — a movement recently spurred on by a self-described socialist, Del. Lee Carter, D-Prince William.
Both moves could impact Virginia’s positive reputation as a business-friendly state. While Democrats and Republicans differ over many hot-button social issues and philosophies, few can argue that the state hasn’t prospered economically over the past two decades.
Where do Tuesday’s results leave House and Senate Republicans? Just as 50 years ago the idea of a Republican majority was unfathomable in old-line Democratic Virginia, tides could always shift. We’ve seen that time and time again. The GOP’s gradual ascendancy through the 1990s resulted in their complete takeover of both chambers in 2000. The political pendulum swings from one party to the other in statewide offices. Republicans will still hold an appreciable presence in the General Assembly, though they won’t be controlling the levers of power.
Democrats will control the redrawing of legislative boundaries in 2021, which will undoubtedly strengthen their numbers. That fact, as well as the state’s changing demographics, will likely create electoral obstacles for a Republican resurgence over the next decade.
Campaigning — and governing — is a challenge in a state as geographically diverse as ours. As Democrats spoke on stage at the downtown Hilton, watch parties took place all across the region and state, from corner bars in Henrico to homes in Hanover. Along with higher turnout at the polls, voters were plugged in to the results. They’ll be equally conscious of what the General Assembly session delivers for their communities.
Take two of the tightest races in the Richmond suburbs — Senate District 12 and House District 73 — which were each decided by a little more than 1,300 votes. Incumbent Republican Siobhan Dunnavant barely kept her Senate seat, while Democrat Rodney Willett captured the open House seat. Between the Staples Mill Road and Gaskins Road exits on Interstate 64, it’s not uncommon to find split streets (or even households). As the governing party, Democrats should carefully pay attention to those kinds of nuances, which lurk behind the blue wave on paper.
— Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.